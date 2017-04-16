Full-time RVing Regrets from Nomads Who Know

61 SHARES 832 VIEWS Share Tweet

Full-time RVing looks like fun but take it from the nomads who know. Neverending travel in your RV isn’t always a picnic. “Full time RVing is a misnomer,” says iRV2 member Dan McMartin. “It’s living in an RV. It’s like choosing to live in an apartment, a condo, a double wide or a mansion. There are pros and cons, sacrifices and benefits. It’s a choice you make to live life on your terms.” If you dream of hitting the road you must read this full-time RVing regrets reality check from those who do it.

The Full-time RVing Regrets Reality Check

If you’re thinking of taking the leap, get ready to roll with the punches. Have your mind and your wallet prepared for issues ranging from unexpected mechanical problems to RV parks with bad neighbors. The iRV2 Forums are the best place to learn about all aspects of the lifestyle that aspiring nomads need to know. Helpful examples include:

You Could Buy the Wrong RV

Researching the best RV for full-time travel is easy. Living in the one you picked might not be. Unfortunately you won’t know if you picked the right RV until you live in it a while. “Get a good quality used rig, if you don’t already have one,” suggests iRV2 member soundman7.

Say Goodbye to Privacy

“Your walls are only 1″-2″ thick. And your neighbors in an RV park are only a few feet away,” says member RolandRock. Whether you’re full-time RVing in a Tab trailer or living in a larger motorcoach like this member does, privacy is almost non-existent if you travel with a partner. Space can feel tight when you share RV living space with others. If you lack a sense of humor you may feel suffocated after a while.

Fuel Prices Hurt

If you want to make the most of your ability to travel, be prepared for high fuel prices – even when they are low. The volatile nature of fuel means you are at the mercy of gas pump prices. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, “For the 2017 April-through-September summer driving season, U.S. regular gasoline retail prices are forecast to average $2.46/gallon (gal), compared with $2.23/gal last summer.”

Bad Locations Happen

When you don’t thoroughly review RV parks before arriving, you could get stuck in a place you hate. “I regret picking a area with lousy RV Parks. Seems once you get into this kind of area you have to long and hard to find a better park,” says iRV2 member tuffr2 in the discussion topic “Regrets: Anything You’d Do Over? He goes on to say “Lousy RV Parks are ones that the sites are way too small w/o no privacy or picking an area that has crappy weather.”

Full-time RVers have few regrets for the most part. Ask any and they’ll say that anything can happen in this lifestyle but most of it is good. But the wisest travelers will always reiterate that you can’t have the good without the bad. Preparation and flexibility are mandatory if you want to give the nomadic lifestyle an honest try.

In a final bit of advice for newbies, iRV2 member BigMichael advises people to “Be prepared for the occasional ‘fly in the ointment. It might be a mechanical issue, it might be an appliance, it might be a health issue, but there WILL be unplanned issues. They happen in a stix and brix, they happen FTing on the road.”