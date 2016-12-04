The Good and the Bad of Full-time RVing with Pets

Seeing the world with a furry co-pilot is one of the best perks of this lifestyle. But full-time RVing with pets also requires exceptional patience and understanding. Even the biggest animal lover discovers that living with a dog or cat in a small space is overwhelming and frustrating at times. Knowing how to start RVing with dogs and cats is essential for their health and happiness. Here are some examples.
1. The Animals’ Needs Come First
If you think your life revolved around your animal before, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Whether you have a cat, dog, chimpanzee or other animal on-board, their needs come first.
Any decisions about where my husband and I go and what we do always depend on the needs of our German Shepherd, Wyatt. For example, he hates hot weather so we tend to choose itineraries that won’t make him uncomfortably hot.
Also, when we arrive at a destination, we try not to do activities that will take us away from the RV for more than a few hours. Leaving him alone all day to stare at the walls isn’t good for any animal’s happiness. Plus, Wyatt has demonstrated his displeasure on more than one occasion.
RVers who travel with cats have slightly more flexibility than dog parents. However many will still need to choose destinations and activities that won’t put their cat’s welfare at risk. That’s because even the most happy-go-lucky cat needs someone to check in occasionally. Unfortunately, finding a cat sitter in a new location can be tough.
2. Pets Take Up Even More Space
We call our RV the “Dog House on Wheels.” In a RV, dogs and cats own the living space. As an example, Wyatt loves to choose the most awkward places to chill out. He always trips us by laying on the floor in the kitchen area, or in the middle of walkway in our living space. Cats aren’t much easier. My full-timing friend keeps her two cats’ beds and perches all over the RV because cats are always happiest when they can survey the scenery.
Pet fur and bodily functions require even more patience and understanding. When full-time RVing with cats (or if you just bring it along for a holiday), litter box RV modifications can be made before you hit the road or you’ll have a smelly RV. Dogs have more freedom to do their business outside. But you must always be at one end of the leash to scoop up the mess. Frequent walks and lot of care is essential to keeping your RVing dogs healthy.
3. Hiding Food is Impossible
If you have a chow hound or kitty with constant cravings, hiding food in your RV is tough.
Dogs and cats always know when you stash things behind cabinets and doors. Recently on Thanksgiving, our dog Wyatt found pumpkin and pecan pies I had wrapped and placed on a shelf in our bedroom.
He was so determined to get to them that he broke through the living area baby gate we use to keep him confined. While we were eating Thanksgiving dinner at a friend’s RV, he devoured both pies and almost ended up in the hospital.
Living with pets is difficult at times. But whether your a cat or dog parent, the memories you create together will always outshine any rough patches. That’s because animals teach us how to appreciate every moment, since they only know how to live in the now. When we follow this example on the open road, it makes every new adventure more meaningful than ever before.
Comments
anony says
I have traveled and stayed in RV Parks with a dog. There are RV parks that don’t allow dogs or dogs over a certain size.
If you plan to stay a while in a RV Park with your dog I would find a local Vet in the area. You should have any Vet and medial history available. If you dog hasn’t had a checkup lately make an appointment so the local vet can meet your dog and provide your pet with an examination.
Older pets potentially can come down with ailments, it’s much easier for a vet who already knows your dog to perform diagnostics, Otherwise the vet may choose to put your unknown pet into a hospital where they have access to personal and lab test equipment. Pet hospital can be expensive … e.g. from around 250 to over 500 dollars a day.
Next is find a place for you and your pet to exercise. Many dogs require at least some type of exercise every day.
Secondly find a dog park if possible. It’s important domesticated dogs are able to socialize with other dogs, If no dog park take your dog for walks in a public area where there are other dogs and pets.
You can also take dogs for walks on the beach and forested areas, which is different from taking walks in a dog park and public areas, where hopefully your dog will be able to socialize with other humans, pets and dogs.
John says
Few thoughts.
When the times comes we’ll travel with more than one dog. That way they have each others company when one’s away from the RV.
We keep looking what to get for our RV. I’ve come to the conclusion that some sort of toy hauler is the best. That way when on leaves the dogs at home they have a place to all their own and we don’t have to worry about then getting into some in the main living area. Only issue is 5th wheel toy haulers tend to have very high GVWR which in some states creating more of an licensing issue. We’re now looking at Newmar and Thor’s Class A toy haulers.
If possible setup so you can watch, and hear, what’s going on when away using your smart phone. That’s way you can always check on the kids.
Leslie Ewing says
We are full-timing with two medium-size dogs. They love our small travel trailer. We got bunk beds, and the lower bunk contains the dog beds. That is their spot. They love looking out their own window.
We find that it is fairly easy to exercise them, as we enjoy walking around small towns and exploring. The dogs come with us. If we plan to go someplace for several hours while the dogs stay in the RV, we just make sure they are tired. They love to sniff the ground to see who has been there before us. The more diverse the animal population, such as is found in natural areas, ensures they spend more time sniffing. Dogs use up a lot of energy when they are sniffing.
Having dogs accompany us on our journeys adds to the fun. An incident that we laugh about is when a herd of bison crossed the road right in front of our Jeep, and then wandered right alongside the passenger side of our vehicle. The dogs’ reactions were something that we will remember for a long time. Anyone who RVs without a dog is missing out on some fun.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Leslie I’m totally with you on that, dogs add so much to the experience!