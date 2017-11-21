9 Gifts For RVers That Take Up Little Or No Space

2 SHARES 284 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

For those whose loved ones need a more minimalist, clutter-free holiday (full-time RVers or not), finding thoughtful gifts that require minimal space can be problematic.

There are many gizmos and gadgets that are useful to RVing, and gift cards are always a good stand-by, but we have compiled some ideas to help stoke your creative gifting fires.

1. Yummy food items

If you’re sure of any food restrictions, giving a gift of homemade goodies is always a lovely way to celebrate the holidays. Include a recipe in your gift so your friends can enjoy your gift again in the future.

2. Events or experiences

Tickets to a concert/game/exhibit, a walking tour in a city they will be traveling, flight-seeing tour over a scenic area, hot air balloon trip, cosmic bowling, horseback ride…. The possibilities are limitless!

3. Service subscriptions

There are a multitude of online streaming services like Hulu Plus, Rdio, Netflix that can provide a year’s worth of enjoyment without clutter. Other ideas could be an RV detailing service or AAA membership.

4. Lessons or workshops

If your loved one is looking to expand their experiences, they may be interested in a series of lessons to learn to play a musical instrument, speak a new language, polish their photography skills, or learn to make pottery.

5. Family portrait sessions

Find a photographer in their area willing to do a photo shoot of the family. Everyone likes professional photos, and they make good derivative gifts for grandparents and in-laws.

6. Nationwide Museum Membership

The North American Reciprocal Museum Association offers a nationwide museum membership that works with over 800 institutions in the US, Bermuda, Canada, and Mexico to provide members with reciprocal benefits, including free visits, museum coupons, and discounts on tours and lectures for weekends filled with art and culture across the continent.

7. Journals and photo memory books

Most people who enjoy traveling also enjoy journaling about their adventures and showing off photos of the places they have explored. Give a gift of a high-end journal or photo book and a nice pen to record their memories.

8. Donations in their honor

If there is a particular charity or cause that is important to them, many people enjoy the thought of giving a donation to a reputable organization in their name.

If you aren’t sure of a charity to give to, try Kiva where you give a gift card and your loved one can assign it to a micro loan from a host of various people across the globe. As the loan is repaid, they can re-invest in another endeavor later on.

9. Handcrafted nomadic gifts

Give your beloved RVer a gift made by another RVer and help support other nomads who are making a living while on the road. These shops are all crafts and products sold by RV artisans:

Rambling Strong are selling beautiful photo landscape prints from across the US and mythical creature ink prints.

The Serenity Stone has handcrafted jewelry featuring natural stone pendants.

The Tripawds shop has handcrafted metal jewelry for dogs, cats, and the people who love them.

My Faerie Tale sells whimsical print art and humorous “pot heads.”

Sense and Cellaviv skin care and nutrition products are sold individually or in sets.

Please feel free to include other RVer-based craft links in the comments.