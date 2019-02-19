A New RV Park Is Opening Near Glacier National Park

52 SHARES 143 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

A new RV park is opening this summer by the western entrance of Glacier National Park. They will have full-service RV sites and modern cabins just across the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, less than a mile from the entrance gates. The RV park will also be within walking distance to the shops and restaurants in West Glacier Village.

West Glacier RV Park is set to have paved roads and pull-through sites that will fit motorhomes and tow-behinds up to 80 feet long. Each RV site will have full hookups, a picnic table, fire pit, and barbecue.

Their cabins will sleep up to four people and have a full kitchen, queen-size bed, bathroom, and living area with a futon. The park amenities will include free WiFi, coin-operated laundry, a playground, and propane and RV supplies available to purchase.

There will also be a short wooded path that leads from the RV park to West Glacier Village. You can browse the gift shop for souvenirs, mercantile store for camping supplies, and grab a bite to eat from West Glacier Restaurant. They also serve ice cream and espresso to-go and have outdoor tables so you can enjoy your food and drink with a view.

Summer in Glacier National Park means long warm days and cool nights under the big blue Montana sky. Go hiking, fishing, or take a drive on the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road while the full route is open. Keep in mind that the mountain road is very narrow with hairpin turns and vehicles over 21 feet long are not permitted.

West Glacier RV Park will be opening on July 1, 2019. You can learn more about the park and book your site or cabin on their website. Let us know how your experience goes on Campground Reviews.

