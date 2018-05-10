The 10 Highest Rated Resorts, According To RVers

47 SHARES 338 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

You can learn a lot about an RV park by reading their reviews and seeing photos of the property. It can help you find out which resorts have spacious full hookup sites, and avoid crowded parks that get traffic noise all night.

Reviews can also give you insider tips on what to see in the area and what to avoid. We always check RV Park Reviews to see what other campers have said and for a better idea of all the amenities offered. These ten resorts have both convenient locations and top-quality facilities that have ranked them the highest across the entire U.S.

1. Oasis RV Resort – Amarillo, Texas

Oasis RV Resort is easy to find off Interstate 40 (the old Route 66) in Amarillo. The famous Cadillac Ranch art installation is only minutes down the street and all of the activities in Amarillo and Palo Duro Canyon State Park are also a short drive away.

They have full hookup sites, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, a pet area, and a fitness room. Make a trip to the free Jack Sisemore RV Museum to see the vintage RVs and motorcycles on display.

Top tip from Pam H: “Cadillac Ranch, Palo Duro Canyon, swimming in season, any kind of activity Amarillo or Canyon has to offer. We love history and the Goodnight Museum in Claude, TX is only about 45 minutes away. All kinds of history also on the old Route 66 Highway!”



2. American RV Resort – Albuquerque, New Mexico

American RV Resort is also off Interstate 40 (the old Route 66) but further west in Albuquerque. They have a secure gated facility and over 200 sites including many long pull-throughs with concrete pads.

In the morning you can wake up and enjoy their free continental breakfast, and by the afternoon relax in their pool, catch up on laundry, or watch your dog run free in the enclosed pet area. They also have a camp store that sells basic RV supplies, snacks, souvenirs and other various items. All of the attractions in downtown Albuquerque, like the Old Town area, are only 10-15 minutes away.

Top tip from Wolftracks: “Albuquerque has many great attractions such as the Old Town area which is not too far from the park. It also has some excellent restaurants. The balloon fiesta is a world-class event and is worth a special trip to see but you must plan well in advance for an RV site and expect to pay a premium price. Even with that said it is worth it.”

3. Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Fort Wilderness Resort is the most convenient place to stay while you’re visiting Disney World. They have a variety of sites that can fit everything from tents to 45-foot-plus coaches, and some are pet-friendly. Sites are back-in only and have water/electric hookups (most also have sewer), a picnic table, and charcoal grill.

You can rent a golf cart to explore the resort, or hop on their free bus and boat transit to all of the Disney parks. They have two heated outdoor pools, game arcades, basketball & volleyball courts, jogging trails, and evening campfire activities. There are also bike, boat, kayak, and canoe rentals available.



Top tip from Debbie T: “Rent a golf cart for some extra Fort fun; then go to the campfire sing along and free movie. Chip and Dale will meet you there!”

4. Oasis Las Vegas RV Resort – Las Vegas, Nevada

Oasis RV Resort is only ten minutes south of the “Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas” sign and all of the attractions on the Strip. They have a tropical theme with palm trees, waterfalls, and white sandy beaches by their lagoon-style swimming pools. You can also visit their 18-hole putting course, clubhouse, store, restaurant, and fitness center.

They offer a variety of sites including Standard Sites without a picnic table, all the way up to Premium Plus sites with fencing, BBQ pits, and extended grassy areas. If you’re stopping in Vegas soon, make a reservation online to save 10% off their daily rate.

Top tip from 2sunkid: “Rather than drive to the “strip,” we used a cab or Lyft. The wait is usually no more than 5 minutes and you don’t have the hassle of parking.”

5. Hacienda RV Resort – Las Cruces, New Mexico

Hacienda Resort is popular among snowbirds who flock to the desert southwest every winter. They’re located off Interstate 10 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and less than an hour drive from White Sands National Monument.

Each site has full hookups and a privacy fence from the opposing neighbor. Their amenities include a laundry room, rec room, and hot tub. They also offer a military and a Good Sam Club discount.

Top tip from AppleKnocker: “Lots to do in the area. Nearby is Old Mesilla and we had a great visit to LaPosta Mexican restaurant for dinner and on a later day we visited Fabian Garcia Botanical Gardens followed by shopping around the Old Mesilla Plaza and finished off with a great pizza and gelato at Luna Rossa on Avenida De Mesilla.”

6. Travelers World RV Resort – San Antonio, Texas

Traveler’s World lies south of San Antonio and is a quick bus ride into the city. The Mission Trail passes by just outside of the park, and the famous Alamo Mission and San Antonio River Walk are only a few miles away. There are shops, restaurants, and family fun attractions like Six Flags within a day’s drive.

The resort has over 160 full hookup sites as well as cabin rentals. They offer grassy and gravel RV sites, including pull-throughs and back-ins, with full hookups and picnic tables. They have a heated pool and hot tub, a game room, and a playground for the kids. They also accommodate long-term stays and plan social activities like potlucks and game nights.

Top tip from Betty2016: “Make sure you phone the campground ahead of time and get directions–do not use GPS! There are some RV unfriendly roads you’ll need to avoid. Must see: On Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday nights, the illuminated Cathedral downtown. At 9 pm they put on an amazing laser light show with music depicting the history of San Antonio–beautiful!!! Also, we found the best restaurant outside of the river walk–it was across the street in the “market” and called Mi Tierra.”

7. Durango RV Resort – Red Bluff, California

Durango RV Resort has easy access to I-5 and amazing views of the Sacramento River. Redding is about a half-hour north and Lassen Volcanic National Park is less than an hour away with hiking trails and a scenic loop drive. You can also make a day trip to San Francisco and Napa Valley a few hours south.

Their sites are level, wide, and paved, and include full hookups and free WiFi & cable TV. They offer daily morning garbage pickup, laundry facilities, and a large swimming pool. The beautifully landscaped park is gated and kept safe with 24/7 security.



Top tip from Westie: “Red Bluff is a nice, relaxing litte town. Much less traffic than in Redding, 30 miles north. April is a good month to visit before it gets too hot. Grocery store, strip mall, Denny’s and Sharon’s restaurants just outside the park. Don’t miss Luigi’s restaurant. Great food, large portions, very reasonably priced. Outlet mall in Anderson, a few miles north. Endless shopping in Redding. Rolling Hills Casino about 14 miles south on I-5.”

8. Distant Drums RV Resort – Camp Verde, Arizona

About halfway between Phoenix and Flagstaff, Distant Drums is a quick stop off Interstate 17 in Central Arizona. It’s only minutes to Montezuma Castle National Monument and less than an hour to Red Rock State Park in Sedona.

There’s also a casino across the highway that provides a free shuttle service. The resort has full hookup sites and lots of amenities including a heated pool and Jacuzzi.

Top tip: “Don’t miss Montezuma Well, Montezuma Castle, and Tuzigoot. Try the Fry Bread stand across the street (run by the Apache) – YUM”

9. Buckhorn Lake Resort – Kerrville, Texas

Buckhorn Lake Resort is a popular favorite in Texas Hill Country. It can be reached off I-10 near Kerrville and is less than an hour from San Antonio. They have wide paved roads and a finely landscaped property with roomy full hookup sites and concrete pads. You can go swimming in their pools, fishing in their catch and release pond, or visit their 9-hole practice putting green. They also have daily trash pick-up at each site, a store on-site, an enclosed dog park, and year-round storage available.

In downtown Kerrville, you can find great deals at one of the only two Gibson’s Discount Centers still in existence. Also take the half-hour drive north to Fredericksburg, a charming little German town, to see all of the shopping and Bavarian food.

Top tip: “Especially beautiful drives are Highway 39 along the Guadalupe River from Ingram through and beyond Hunt. Also exceptional is State Highway 16 between Kerrville and Medina – this is a beautiful curvy road with river crossings and scenery all along the way. If you enjoy hiking, Enchanted Rock State Park located about 20 minutes north of Fredericksburg is a must – just remember to pack water.”

10. Zion River Resort RV Park & Campground – Virgin, Utah

Park at this riverside resort while you explore Zion National Park. They’re located just outside of the park along the Virgin River, and have full hookup RV sites, tent sites, cabins, and two-bedroom suites.

Between March and October, there’s a 14-passenger shuttle bus that drives guests to and from the park (fee is $7/person, round-trip). The resort also has an outdoor heated pool that is extra refreshing after a long day of hiking nearby. In the summer, comfort foods like pizza, tacos, and ice cream can be picked up from their take-out grill.

Top tip on RV Park Reviews: “For an enjoyable Zion experience, go early. On our first day, we barely scored a parking space at 9:30 am, the shuttle lines were 40 minutes long and the buses were packed. On our second day, we arrived at 7 AM, parked close, and walked right onto a half filled shuttle. We did our hiking before it was crowded and hot, then had a late brunch at Oscars (highly recommended) just outside the park.”

Let us know about the resorts you’ve visited on RV Park Reviews (it’s free!).

