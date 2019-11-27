Take A Trip To Hot Springs, Arkansas

0 SHARES 13 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Hot Springs, Arkansas is well known for its famous bathhouses. While exploring this small but extraordinary city, consider Leisure Landing RV Park as your home away from home.

Set on the shores of Lake Hamilton, Leisure Landing is a first-class park with plenty of amenities. The pet-friendly park offers 33 sites, and full hookups including 20/30/50-amp electrical, water, sewer, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, and free Wi-Fi. Other amenities include a TV lounge, a fishing dock, and in-park cable TV.

About 10 miles from Leisure Landing RV Park is Diamondhead Golf & Country Club. Featuring multiple water hazards and challenging sand traps, Diamond Head is a challenging course no matter your skill level. The par 72, 18-hole course stretches to 6,621 yards from the tips.

Many visitors to the city come to explore Bathhouse Row, which today is a National Historic Landmark. Eight historic bathhouses date from the 19th and 20th centuries and are a direct result of the naturally heated hot springs that abound throughout the area.

If you’re a baseball fan, you’ll enjoy the Hot Springs Historic Baseball Trail. Opened in 2012, the trail was created by Visit Hot Springs along with a team of baseball historians and members of the Garland County Historical Society.

Known as the “birthplace” of Major League Baseball spring training, Hot Springs hosted numerous professional ballplayers from the late 1880s through the middle of the 20th century, drawn by the thermal hot springs.

The trail features 32 markers detailing some of the greats who visited including Babe Ruth, Cy Young, Jackie Robinson, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, and Rogers Hornsby to name a few. Over the years, 137 members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame visited Hot Springs.

Simply pick up a Historic Baseball Trail brochure and spring training timeline at the Hot Springs Visitors Center, which is located in the Hill Wheatley Plaza parking lot near the start of the trail.

For more information about the area, visit www.hotsprings.org.

