How Weight Distribution Hitches Work and Why You Need One

Weight distribution hitches have long been the ideal solution for smooth, trouble-free towing. They mean the difference between an easy towing experience and a not-so-enjoyable one, especially in bad weather, rough road conditions, or when weight is a concern.
Why Do You Need a Weight Distribution Hitch?
In fact, weight is the number one factor to consider when it comes to towing any travel trailer. For instance, when you consider the gross weight of your trailer and all of your gear in it, weight increases fast. Remember, too, overweight RVs are a bad idea. While standard rear hitches are ideal for light or proper loads, RVers need to use a weight distribution hitch when the tongue weight of the trailer exceeds the weight specifications of the tow vehicle`s receiver hitch.
Short of heading to a weigh station, there are tell-tale signs when you need to add a weight distribution hitch. For example, standard rear-mounted hitches only transfer the trailer’s weight to the tow vehicle`s rear axle. This causes the tow vehicle to sag and takes weight off the front axle. This, in turn, causes many dangerous ride characteristics including:
- Lack of stopping power, steering control, and traction
- An increased chance of trailer sway
- Poor headlight illumination on the road
- An Increased chance of body roll
In simple terms, a weight distribution hitch corrects all of this. Rather than the rear axle of the tow vehicle taking on all of the weight of the trailer, a weight distribution hitch transfers the weight evenly across the frame of the trailer and the frame of the tow vehicle. This allows RVers to tow their trailer very level. It also provides a smooth, stable ride, easier steering and extends the life of your tires.
“The mechanics of any weight distribution hitch includes a hitch head, trunions, bars and latches,” says Rick Kauer, Field Sales Representative of Blue OX, the manufacturer of the popular SwayPro weight distribution hitch. “Essentially, the hitch ball is set according to the coupler height and according to the trailer. The bars provide the weight equalization, meaning that when the pressure is applied to the bars in an uplift motion, it lifts the tongue of the trailer and the rear of the tow vehicle up to level. This provides a smooth comfortable towing experience.”
Weight Distribution Hitches and Trailer Sway
Most of all, weight distribution hitches help minimize dreaded trailer sway. And, according to Kauer, there are two types of weight distribution hitches available that incorporate anti-sway devices. These include sway control hitches and sway prevention hitches. While a sway control hitch brings the trailer back under control after it starts swaying, a sway prevention hitch doesn’t allow the trailer to sway at all. Regardless, either model still offers a high-degree of road safety and you’ll avoid a potential trailer sway wreck.
“The great thing about sway prevention weight distribution hitches is they don’t rely on a friction device to control the trailer,” says Kauer. “This means RVers can use them in all types of wet weather. When the hitch relies on friction points to control trailer sway, and the surface of these points get wet, the effectiveness of the hitch drops dramatically.”
Although RVers don`t need a physics degree to install a weight distribution hitch, its best to consult a towing expert. This not only ensures a proper set up, but allows for stress-free towing experiences during your adventures on the road.
anony says
Some hitches come with two different ratings, one standard maximum load rating and a higher rating for when towing with weight distribution gear. This is often because the tow vehicles payload and TW capacity is capable of towing up to a maximum trailer weight without WDH.
The WDH basically transfer a certain percentage of a trailers TW to the front and rear wheels of a two vehicle. A percentage that usually differs slightly between the front and rear wheels.
Your TW is created by the weight of a trailer so a portion of your trailer weight is part of the TW.
Repositioning payload in the tow vehicle and trailer helps to improve the TW for towing which is based on a certain percentage of GTWR.
Brian says
“The WDH basically transfer a certain percentage of a trailers TW to the front and rear wheels of a two vehicle. A percentage that usually differs slightly between the front and rear wheels”
No, the WDH shifts load from the tug’s rear axle to the tug’s front axle and to the trailer’s axle(s). The ratio of load to the front and load to the trailer depends only on the distances between the axles, not the design or adjustment of the hitch. The WDH does not change the tongue weight of the trailer, and in conventional designs greatly increases the force down on the hitch ball.
anony says
I was trying to explain WDH operations from memory of another person’s explanation. My interpretation from memory was incorrect. After going over the actual explanation from a user in the Airstream forum.
“If a properly configured weight distribution hitch were used, the theory is that ⅓ of the tongue weight is on each axle of the tow vehicle and the remaining ⅓ is on the trailer axle(s). That ⅔ of the tongue weight comes out of the payload capacity of the tow vehicle and hopefully there is enough remaining capacity for driver, passenger(s) and stuff to not exceed the axle ratings of the tow vehicle.”
Brian says
Thanks for the clarification.
That person in the Airstream forum did not understand how WD systems work. You can’t just decide that each of the axles will carry one-third of the load, because the fraction depends on the distances between the axles. Leave out that specific fraction and just say “some” of the load, and the explanation would be correct.
Sean Woodruff says
“Sway prevention works in all conditions as it relies on a caster, which is a two-angle setting, built into the hitch head,” adds Coppo.
A caster? Can someone explain to me what this means? I’m a mechanical engineer and have been designing hitches and parts for 20 years so I’d like to know what this caster mechanism is and how it works to prevent trailer sway.
Brian says
Conventional WD hitches use two spring bars, which pull down on the trailer, and are anchored in the hitch head in a way which allows them to pivot.. While the bar pivot axis is usually vertical, the spring bars of the Bue Ox SwayPro are pivoted around an axis inclined significantly rearward (at the top); they appear to be calling this the caster angle.
I assume that Blue Ox’s intention is that with the spring bar pivots inclined back, and the bars skewed outward (due to the trailer tongue angle) when the rig is straight, a deviation from straight ahead (yaw) will decrease the spring deflection on the side the trailer yaws toward, and increase it on the other side. Since the chain on the side toward the sway is angled to pull the trailer rearward, and the chain on the other side is angled to pull it forward, the horizontal component of the chain forces should tend to pull the trailer toward straight.
This is not sway control by absorbing energy and thus damping the oscillation; it affects sway by applying a return-to-centre spring force. If this is not correct, I welcome any correction or better explanation from Blue Ox… but I don’t really expect any. 😉
Brian says
Update: I sent a query to Blue Ox about an unrelated product and received a prompt and helpful reply… so it might be worth just asking them how caster works in the SwayPro.
anony says
There seems to be a quite a range in prices for WDHs, from a few hundred dollars to more than 2,000 dollars, depending on features, mods, quality, etc.
Some manufactures have come up with their own modifications and methods for their WDH.
e.g. a Pro Pride wdh, https://www.propridehitch.com/propride-3p-trailer-sway-control-hitch/
blh says
Weight distribution hitches are an attempt to correct a combination of fundamental engineering flaws in the design of trailers combined with the design of tow vehicles that require a hitch point that is an extended distance behind the rear axle of the tow vehicle.
Simply adding six feet to the tongue of the pictured large Airstream trailer would reduce the effects of those flaws, resulting in much more stable and safer towing while eliminating an expensive, cumbersome and dangerous weight distribution hitch. Even an addition of three feet to the tongue would help tremendously.
The portion of a trailer’s weight carried by the tow vehicle is not as critical as the leverage the tow vehicle has on the trailer. A longer trailer tongue is a longer lever.
Wiley says
“While standard rear hitches are ideal for light or proper loads, RVers need to use a weight distribution hitch when the tongue weight of the trailer exceeds the weight specifications of the tow vehicle`s receiver hitch.”
I am not an engineer, but this seems to read that you are allowed to overload your vehicle with the use of a WDH. Pulling anything that is heavier than your vehicle is designed to pull just doesn’t seem like a good idea to me, even with a WDH. I can see using it to eliminate sway but how do you know the weight of the trailer you can legally pull with the addition of a WDH unless it is specifically designed for each individual vehicle and receiver?
Brian says
That’s correct: while many vehicles have a higher hitch weight limit in weight-distributing mode (that is when a WDH is used), compared to their limit in weight-carrying mode (that is, without WD), a WD system does NOT exempt the user from the hitch weight limit.
Shirley says
Hiw tight should the chain be? super tight, snug or jus enought theres no slack? Ive asked uhaul where I bought system & beliwve it ir not he said hecwasnt certain. Sigh.
Brian says
First…
I usually don’t bother asking people who sell things how to make them work. They sell those things; that doesn’t mean they know anything about them.
More importantly…
The system came with instructions for setup and use. If the U-Haul people didn’t give you the instructions, I suggest that you go back and get them. Whether you get the printed copy or not, the manufacturer of the WD system publishes the instructions online (they almost all do). Some are even posted on the U-Haul website:
https://www.uhaul.com/MovingSupplies/Heavy-Duty-Towing/1/Weight-Distribution
The manufacturer is not U-Haul, even if it has a U-Haul brand sticker on it. U-Haul seems to get their WD products from Reese and Curt, so you can go to them:
http://www.reeseprod.com/
http://www.curtmfg.com/Category/80/Weight%20Distribution
The correct adjustment is NOT based on how “snug” the chains are.
Pete J sparacio says
In reading the comments on sway control and the different products out there to control such, I read nothing about proper loading of a bumper pull trailer. Simply put if your trailer is loaded correctly with the proper tongue weight your chances of trailer sway just about becomes a mute point. The 1st thing to learn is what is the proper tongue weight % for your trailer and load your trailer correctly to start with and you will have a pleasant driving experience. For added security and peace of mind add your favored sway control device. 1st and foremost load your trailer correctly towing basics 101.
BARNEY BONAPARTE CONE II says
