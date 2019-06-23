Don’t Miss This Popular Mississippi State Park

0 SHARES 55 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Located about 50 miles south of Memphis is the charming little town of Sardis, Mississippi. On the outskirts of Sardis, you’ll discover John W. Kyle State Park and neighboring Mallard Pointe Golf Course.

With the historic campus of the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) just 25 miles down the road, John W. Kyle State Park is the perfect spot to spend a football weekend in the fall.

Open year-round, Kyle State Park offers several amenities and recreational activities. Many of the 220 sites are pull-throughs, with some offering full hook-ups.

The pet-friendly park features 30/50 amp electrical, sewer, water, restrooms, showers, picnic tables, fire rings, firewood, laundry facilities, a dump station, and a comfort station. Recreational opportunities at Kyle State Park include jogging and running trails, bicycle riding, a boat launch ramp, fishing, playground, ranger station, and volleyball area.

Less than a mile away is an award-winning 18-hole course: Mallard Pointe Golf Course. Designed by world-renowned architect Bob Cupp, Mallard Pointe features spectacular lakeside vistas and numerous rolling fairways.

Cupp’s other course designs include Old Waverly Golf Club, Palmetto Hall, Pumpkin Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge, Greystone, and Crosswater, to name a few. Mallard Pointe Golf Course is a par 72 championship layout that stretches to 7,004 yards from the championship tees.

Along with the course are two golf villas, each consisting of four bedroom suites with kitchenettes overlooking the 58,000-acre Sardis Lake. The golf complex also includes a well-stocked pro shop and an extensive practice area. The Grille at Mallard Pointe will keep you fueled before, during, and after a round of golf.

You can also explore the history of the area in Sardis with a visit to Heflin House Museum. This antebellum home tastefully displays furniture and decorative objects from the late 1800s.

For more information on Sardis and Panola County, click on tourism.panolacounty.com/. You can also learn more about John W. Kyle State Park on Campground Reviews.

