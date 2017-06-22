An Easy Way To Make Sure Your Brake Lights Are Working

22 SHARES 242 VIEWS Share Tweet

Checking to make sure your brake lights are working before departing on a trip has been problematic for years. Without a partner to stand behind your RV or trailer and tell you if they’re operating meant you had to jamb something between the vehicle’s floorboard and brake pedal, then run to the back of your RV to take a look. Others checked their brake lights operation by looking for their reflection in a window, chrome bumper, or other reflective surface located behind their RV. However, with the advent of remote vehicle entry via a key fob, checking your RV’s brake lights these days is as easy as pushing a button.

Now it is just a matter of hooking up your tow vehicle to the RV, walking to the back of the RV, and depressing the lock button on your key fob. If the brake lights on your RV are operating correctly, they should flash along with the lights on your tow vehicle. If not, you need to check the connection at the vehicle or the bulb in the RV.

On both American and foreign-built vehicles, using a key fob can help you confirm the connection between the vehicle and RV, along with the bulb function and its connection with the socket. If you don’t already own a key fob, we highly recommend the V4 From RV Lock – which you can find on Amazon here.