Go Camping At Lake Whitney Near Waco, Texas

Roughly 30 miles north of Waco, Texas is a quiet and comfortable campground: Lake Whitney State Park in the town of Whitney. This year-round destination draws visitors from the entire Lone Star State as well as RVers exploring unique destinations throughout the country.

Lake Whitney offers some of the best outdoor recreation in Texas. State legislators recognized that fact in 2005 when they designated Lake Whitney as the Getaway Capital of Texas. The most popular activities include fishing, various boating activities, along with golf.

Lake Whitney State Park features 88 sites, with 43 of those full hook-ups. Amenities include 50-amp electrical, water, sewer, picnic tables, fire rings, and restrooms and showers nearby. Numerous trails are available for hiking or biking.

About 13 miles from Lake Whitney State Park, you’ll find two quality 18-hole golf courses at White Bluff Resort. Both courses recently underwent a complete renovation, with the New Course already reopened for play, and the Old Course slated to reopen later this year.

Both tracks were designed by 13-time PGA Tour winner Bruce Lietzke. Opened in 1998, the par 72 New Course measures 6,964 yards from the gold tees. The par 72 Old Course opened in 1992 and measures 6,866 yards from the tips.

After a round of golf, don’t miss a visit to the new Mulligans Restaurant. Not only do they serve good food and cold drinks, but the St. Andrews-inspired décor and atmosphere will also sweep you back across the pond to Scotland!

The restaurant features panoramic views of the New Course, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. Playing their part, servers wear the St. Andrews tartan plaid, while photos from St. Andrews, “the home of golf,” adorn the walls.

For a comprehensive overview of where to eat, play, shop, and stay, visit the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce website. You can also learn more about camping at Lake Whitney State Park on CampgroundReviews.com.

