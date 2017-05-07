What You Will (and Won’t) Miss When You Live in Your RV

1 SHARES 140 VIEWS Share Tweet

If you’re thinking about full-time RVing you’ll discover lots to love about life on the open road. With endless opportunities for change and adventure, a home on wheels can keep you out of life’s boring ruts. Many full-time RVers look back on their time as homeowners and are glad they left it behind. If you’re deep into the research phase of this exciting lifestyle, take time to visit a full-time RVer community and you’ll discover these common things you will and won’t miss when you live in your RV.

Things You Won’t Miss When You Live in Your RV

First, the good news. Ditching a traditional home gives you financial, physical and mental advantages. You might miss the hot tub but you won’t won’t miss these three things when you hit the road.

Home maintenance.

People say RVs are just like boats. Both require you to be vigilant about maintenance. But unlike a home, neglecting critical routine RV chores can put you in danger each time you move. However it’s safe to say that RVs demand far less time, physical and financial resources than home-ownership. Full-time RVers don’t mow lawns or buy $2,000 John Deere lawnmowers. They aren’t forced to spend $25k on a new roof every 20 years, nor are they saving pennies for new fences, patio resurfacing or roto-rootering. RV maintenance costs money each year, but it’s nowhere near as expensive as keeping up a sticks-and-bricks home.

Property taxes.

The day you sign off on your home sale will be one of the happiest days of your life. The second happiest day will occur when you realize that the county assessor didn’t send you a property tax bill the following year. As a homeowner we’re always hoping for higher property values, but the flip side is killer property taxes. Full-time RVers don’t worry about the direction their property values are headed.

Certain neighbors.

The mobile life means that the minute you turn into a RV park and don’t like the way it looks, you have options at your disposal. You can turn the key and leave if you don’t like the neighborhood. Or you can stay put and see how it goes. Even if you’re stuck in California’s crowded RV parks, those park owners don’t lock you into leases. As long as your job isn’t dependent on living in a certain location, you always have options to go elsewhere.

The One Thing You Will Miss When You Live in Your RV

Experienced RVers who try full-time RVing have the upper hand in many instances. These folks are already familiar with some RV lifestyle disadvantages like lack of privacy, tight spaces and limited storage areas. But even when you know what it’s like to live in recreational vehicles, as a full-time RVer you might find yourself yearning for the one thing most of us occasionally yearn for in this lifestyle. Ironically it’s not a thing but rather a feeling.

Predictability.

Long travel days can make you feel road-weary. Toss in an embarrassing RVing mistake and some days the highway can drain every ounce of your energy. On those occasions could find yourself yearning for the predictability of living in a sticks-and-bricks neighborhood. From knowing your neighbors to shopping in familiar grocery store layouts, sometimes it’s nice to go through the days with your eyes closed.

There’s no telling when it will happen. But when (not if) the road wears on you, just set down your landing jacks for a few days and take a break. If that feeling goes away, you probably made the right choice to hit the road.