Why You Should Buy From Your Local RV Dealer

Buying a new car or truck has become much like buying a commodity, you purchase it at the lowest price possible (regardless of where the dealer is located) and expect the manufacturer Ford, Chevrolet, etc to stand behind their product via their nationwide networks of dealers when it needs warranty work wherever that may be, and they do.
This process works for several reasons. The manufacturer is just that—a manufacturer; they manufacture the vehicle, control production for the majority of the components the vehicle, train technicians how to diagnosis and repair the vehicle along with knowing how long it should take to diagnosis and repair each item in their vehicle, allow that amount of time for their dealers to repair it and pay their dealerships retail labor rate to make the repair. The reality is the service department of most car dealerships is more profitable than the sales department in today’s economy.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t work this way in the RV industry for several reasons.
RV manufacturers aren’t really manufacturers, just assemblers, taking somebody else’s product (door, furnace, sink, rubber roofing, axle, etc) and putting them together to make an RV, much like building a house. Most of the component items carry their own warranty of which the RV manufacturer has no control over.
Since RV manufacturers don’t manufacture their own components, it is difficult for a manufacturer to train service technicians on how to properly diagnosis and repair items.
And since they can’t control the overall quality of their units, it is hard to calculate what they should hold in reserve to cover the warranty costs per unit manufactured, so they try to control warranty costs by shorting the dealer in the time they allot for repairs, paying less than the dealer’s retail rate or making the dealer contact the manufacturer of the component for reimbursement. Needless to say, warranty work is not profitable for the average RV dealer.
To further aggravate the problem, the recent surge in RV sales has left RV dealers scrambling for RV technicians to keep up with the demand for service. While the RV industry has recognized the shortage of technicians and is spending millions hiring teachers, writing curriculum and launching a national training center that will be known as the RV Technical Institute, it will be some time before the shortage of trained and certified technicians fill the void.
Bottom line: Most RV dealers service departments are currently straining to keep up with the demand for service, with a limited number of trained personnel, while still trying to make a profit, so when the choice comes down to performing warranty work for the customer who bought somewhere else (out of town dealer or online and had it delivered) OR servicing somebody that purchased through their dealership, who do you think receives priority?
Being the guy that finds out he can’t get warranty work done by his local dealer is one adventure in RVing I don’t recommend!
Comments
Pat says
Maybe the manufactures today should think about building a better product rather than the junk they throw together today, That way they could serve everyone and have fewer service issues. My local dealer was EXCESSIVELY overpriced. I met face to face with the local dealer to attempt to purchase and they basically were being greedy and they did lie to me. I saved thousands and did not buy from my local dealer. It was the best decision!
Stephen Monteith Albers says
Your suggestion is spot on. But manufacturers need a lot of encouragement to do the right thing since lying to customers is SOO profitable. Saving “thousands” on the upfront price is not the best solution since many thousands of dollars in all-in costs can be buried in shoddy construction. A couple of hundred miles on a forest service road at speed is very helpful in shaking loose inherent design flaws that cost big bucks to put right via upgrade, not just repair.
Stephen Monteith Albers says
This article makes good sense for the consumer grounded in traditional purchasing methods. But there is a MUCH better way to acquire an RV that does not require being chained to one dealer to fix things that should not have failed in the first place. Once the warranty period is over you’re stuck anyway. In short, buy quality and vet the hell out of the unit before you pay for it. A great way to start is to rent the RV for at least a week and run it hard through all applications you plan to use it for and look for problems. And you’ll find plenty since the manufacturers don’t do anything except throw the product together. Get all the defects fixed (at the dealer’s expense) and then rent for another week of brutal testing. Continue the process until the RV self destructs or actually works. Any dealer who won’t rent is a scam to be avoided.
Zack says
I have not had an issue getting good service locally even though I did not buy it there.