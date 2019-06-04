8 Ways To Get More Use Out Of Your RV

0 SHARES 83 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Purchasing an RV is one of the bigger investments you will make in your lifetime. The average RV owner uses their rig about 21 days a year, and while you can’t put a price on the memories you will make in it with family and friends, doesn’t it make sense to maximize your investment by finding more ways to make use of it?

Here are eight tips to get more use out of your RV:

1. Consider using it for day trips with the family.

Taking the RV to the beach or up to the mountains skiing for the day will make a more enjoyable day for all. By taking your RV, you have a place to carry your gear, change clothes, use your own bathroom, take a break from the sun or cold, shower, fix a meal how you like it, and carry everyone more comfortably.

2. Use the RV for a spare bedroom when guests come to visit.

With the RV, your guests will have their own private space to retreat to in the evening. They won’t have to worry about making noise and waking up others in the house. They will also have their own bed and bathroom, eliminating the need to share with others in the house.

The RV is especially appreciated when those with infants or toddlers come for a visit as their sleep schedule is not likely to match yours. My wife and I live just minutes from an international airport and let out of town friends use our RV for somewhere quiet to sleep before or after their early morning or late night flights.

3. Football fan? Tailgating is a great way to get some extra use out of your RV.

You can take your family and friends in one vehicle, get to the game early, enjoy some great food, take shelter in the RV or under the patio awning if it rains, have a close and clean restroom available, and are able to wait out the traffic after the game in the comfort of your RV.

4. Use the RV for transportation to concerts or festivals.

Just like tailgating, everyone can ride in one vehicle, saving gas and the cost of paying for multiple parking spaces, and you have all the comforts of home with you.

5. If you have kids in sports, the RV is a great way to travel to away games with the family.

You can comfortably travel to the game, use the RV as somewhere for the team to hang out before, during half-time, or after the game, and take shelter under the patio awning during inclement weather.

If it is your turn for half-time or end-of-game snacks, you can become your child’s hero by serving hot or cold treats from the RV. Think hot chocolate during frigid January soccer games or ice cream after a hot day of playing baseball.

6. An RV makes a perfect she-shed or man cave without costly additions to your home.

7. Use it as a home office for a place to get away from the kids when you are working and need a quiet refuge.

8. Have your RV earn an income by renting it out via services like RV Share or on Airbnb.

Getting the most of your RV investment, just another adventure in RVing!

