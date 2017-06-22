The Truth About What Modern RVers Really Love

13 SHARES 105 VIEWS Share Tweet

RVing has always been something that families and retired people did for fun, but not anymore. A new RV lifestyle infographic based on current RV buyer trends shares an enlightening profile of modern RVers.

Modern RVers Know RVing is a Bargain



A company that makes RV cell phone booster products recently published an entertaining look at the modern RVers lifestyle. Look below for the infographic that’s based on data compiled from several industry sources, including the Recreational Vehicle Industry of America (RVIA).

If anyone has the most knowledge about RVing it’s the RVIA. This group is the national trade association representing RV manufacturers and RV parts suppliers. These companies design, build and sell about 98 percent of all RVs produced in the U.S. Among other roles the RVIA works to ensure members comply with important RV safety. The group helps enforce building standards for electrical, plumbing, heating, fire and RV life safety systems.



Infographic via UberSignal

The infographic accurate reflects what the RVIA has discovered by surveying it’s members. Here’s the truth about modern RVers:

RVing has never been as popular as it is now.

According to the RVIA, “RV ownership has reached record levels. More than nine million households now own an RV – the highest level ever recorded – a 16% increase since 2001 and a 64% gain since 1980.”

Younger people are getting into the RV lifestyle.

In previous eras RV vacations and full-time RVing was typically embraced by older retired individuals. However in today’s world things are changing. In fact, today’s biggest group of RV buyers is somewhere between 35 and 54. They’re still in the working world and nowhere near retirement according to a 2011 University of Michigan study of RV consumers commissioned by RVIA.

Free, reliable wifi is almost as important as clean bathrooms.

Americans want their wifi wherever they go. In the new RVing lifestyle, RVers believe that free and reliable park wifi is even more of a must-have amenity than park safety lighting. “There is a growing reliance on technology among campers due to many of these technologies being embedded into their lifestyles,” notes the 2015 North American Camping Report published by Kampgrounds of America.

The secret of the new RV lifestyle is out. Modern RVers know that their RV vacations are the best all-around deal for touring America’s most popular destinations like Yellowstone National Park. Instead of flying to their vacation spot, more are choosing to travel by RV because it’s a cost-saver.

For example, did you know that a family of four can save up to 62 percent on a vacation, just by going in their RV instead of flying? That same family will also save about $150 on groceries during their trip. RVing is a bargain for couples too. They can save close to 50% of their annual vacation costs. The RVIA says that even when fuel costs rise in summer, it’s simply cheaper to take your home with you.

The group’s surveys reveal that perhaps the biggest benefit of being a modern RVer isn’t just what campers save on costs. It’s being out in nature with people they enjoy. “RVers reported stronger bonds with loved ones and benefits to children,” says the RVIA’s RV lifestyle trend report. The most current industry data says that RVers report they eat healthier, sleep better in their own beds and really enjoy having their own bathroom on vacations.

It doesn’t take a survey to show that the modern RV lifestyle has tons of advantages. If you haven’t joined up, what are you waiting for?