Go Camping In Arizona’s Mohave Valley

If you love outdoor activities, you are going to love Arizona’s Mohave Valley. Located less than 20 miles south of Laughlin, Nevada, Moon River RV Resort is one of the premier resorts in the area. Featuring 84 sites and full hook ups, Moon River RV Resort offers a peaceful country setting that’s just minutes from golf and gaming action, among other activities.

Amenities within the pet-friendly resort include a heated swimming pool, a large recreation hall that’s complete with a full kitchen, library, DVDs, games, and puzzles. There’s also free Wi-Fi, good TV reception, showers, laundry facilities, and park models for rent.

The Colorado River is about a mile away, and offers water sports like kayaking, fishing, and boating. In nearby Laughlin there are also casino gaming establishments like Harrah’s, Avi, Tropicana, Golden Nugget, Colorado Belle Casino, and Riverside, to name a few.

A slice of Americana can be seen in nearby Oatman where a bit of Route 66 lives on. Located just 13 miles from Moon River RV Resort, Oatman is an authentic western ghost town and mining camp with “wild” burros roaming the streets. There are a number of historic buildings and plenty of photo opportunities in colorful Oatman.

Given the area’s latitude that yields mild to warm year-round weather, several quality golf courses are available in the Mohave Valley. One of the quality tracks is The El Rio Golf Club, which is right next door to Moon River RV Resort. The course opened in 2004 and was designed by Matt Dye. This par 72, 18-hole championship course stretches to 7,115 yards from the tips.

El Rio is highlighted by scenic views of the surrounding mountains, gentle rolling and forgiving fairways, undulating greens, and four holes with water features. The course is open and in immaculate shape all year round.

El Rio’s clubhouse features Spanish, mission-style architecture, along with a spacious dining room, full bar, outdoor lounge, and private meeting room. The pro shop is fully equipped with the latest in golf apparel, equipment, and accessories.

In addition to El Rio Golf Club, you can find 10 additional golf courses in the greater Mohave Valley area listed here. You can also read more about Moon River RV Resort on RV Park Reviews.