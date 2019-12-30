Watch This Crazy Video Of A Motorhome Crashing On The Freeway

248 SHARES 3.2k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

A Youtube user recently shared a video that captured his Class A motorhome getting completely totaled on the freeway after colliding with a truck. According to the video, the driver was heading southbound on I-15 near Temecula, California when he made an evasive measure to avoid a car on his left but was not able to fully change lanes in time to avoid the stopped semi-truck ahead of him on his right.

The wreck caused extensive damage to his rig, but thankfully he was the only one in the vehicle at the time and was able to walk away safely. His expansive 1800-watt solar panel system was also somehow not damaged in the incident either.

The RV was equipped with a professional camera system that captured the whole accident from several different angles. Check it out below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video was discussed on this iRV2 forum thread as to whether or not the crash was the driver’s fault. One member, Sailor Don, says:

IMHO this guy should not be allowed to drive a motorhome. All he was concerned about was the survival of his solar panels. What if he hit a Ford Escape and killed a few people with his dangerous driving skills? Would he still be extolling the virtues of his robust solar cells? Occasionally there are some dangerous drivers in motorhomes. As a secondary comment, I find it amazing that these motorhomes costing a few $100,000 have no structural strength. This crash looks like sheets of plywood nailed together and strapped down to a motorhome frame. Not very safe from a motor vehicle safety aspect.

Another user added:

I would say that they are an inexperienced driver. They were clearly not tailgating, but were not paying attention to the road ahead. They move to the center lane as an evasive measure, but do not go far enough. You can see they make the lane change, then goes straight until it hits the truck. This indicates to me, someone who is unaware of where their right side is. Had they gone a foot farther left, they wouldn’t have even hit the truck. You are supposed to be able to stop at all times. They clearly were not. It’s easy to criticize, but something like that could happen to anyone. That’s why I prefer to drive at maximum 60 mph. It makes handling emergency situations a lot easier than going 75 mph.

What do you think about the video? Let us know in the comments below.

See also: