Take The Natchez Trace Parkway For A Historic Road Trip

36 SHARES 180 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The Natchez Trace Parkway stretches more than 444 miles through three states and 10,000 years of North American history. This scenic parkway links Natchez, Mississippi with Nashville and crosses some of the most beautiful terrain in the states of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Declared a National Scenic Byway and an All-American Road, the Natchez Trace Parkway, whose speed limit is no more than 50 miles per hour, is open year-round affording visitors the opportunity for an unhurried trip through time.

Established as a unit of the National Park System in 1938 and officially completed in 2005, the Parkway is currently headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Trailer camping is permitted only at designated campgrounds like Natchez Trace RV Park. Nestled in the heart of northern Mississippi’s rolling hills, Natchez Trace RV Park is six miles southwest of Tupelo and 400 yards off of the parkway between mile markers 251 and 252.

The pet-friendly RV park features 32 sites and full hook-ups. Amenities include 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, showers, a pool, laundromat, picnic tables, big rig access and pull-throughs. Open year-round, the quiet park also features two ponds.

A few miles away is the nine-hole Bel Air Golf Course, which offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level.

This popular course opened in 1936, the year after Tupelo’s most famous resident was born: Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll. Bel Air Golf Course, which is difficult, yet friendly, is a par 36 that measure 3,026 yards. Weather permitting the golf season is open year-round.

Tupelo offers some interesting sites not to be missed. Elvis Presley’s birthplace is a must visit. The city of Tupelo bought the home and surrounding property in 1957.

Elvis wanted a park for the neighborhood children and donated the proceeds from a concert at the Tupelo Fairgrounds to further that cause. The property stands in its original location and has been restored to its original condition, decorated with period furniture, and is open to the public for tours.

Tupelo Automobile Museum is another attraction worth seeing. It features 120,000 square feet of automobile displays and open viewing restoration bays.

The museum features more than 100 antique, classic, and collectible automobiles, chronologically displayed to illustrate the progress of over a century of automobile design and engineering.

Your self-guided tour begins with an 1886 Benz, representing the birth of the automobile, and culminates with a never-driven 1994 Dodge Viper. The collection, valued at over $6 million, includes a rare Tucker, a Lincoln previously owned by Elvis Presley, other movie and celebrity vehicles, Hispano Suizas, a Duesenberg, and many more rare brands and American favorites.

For more about the Tupelo area, visit Tupelo.net. You can also find more information about Natchez Trace RV Park on RV Park Reviews.