Camp By The Dunes At This Central Coast RV Resort

You can never go wrong with a stay along the California coast and that ever-present amenity, the Pacific Ocean. Pacific Dunes Ranch and RV Resort is a sand dune away from the mighty Pacific and is located in Oceano, 15 miles south of San Luis Obispo.

Pacific Dunes Ranch and RV Resort is set within the Oceano Dunes Preserve. The resort features 229 sites, full hookups, and pull-through sites.

Other amenities in this pet-friendly facility include 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, horse rental and boarding facilities, cable TV, and Wi-Fi.

Horseback riding is popular in this area, and some RVers bring their four-legged friends along. Visitors can also rent a horse and experience a trail ride that includes the beach and sand dunes.

Also featuring their version of a sand dune in the form of a sand trap is the nearby Cypress Ridge Golf Course. This picturesque course offers mature cypress trees throughout, along with lush green fairways and cool fresh ocean air. The 18-hole, par 72 measures 6,803 yards from the tips and is a favorite of visitors and locals alike.

A Peter Jacobsen Signature designed course, Cypress Ridge Golf Course is located in Arroyo Grande. Its layout includes many elevation changes, ocean views, and numerous stunning Cypress trees which the course is named for.

Hiking the dunes or walking the beach are serene activities that most visitors usually look forward to when visiting. Don’t miss the nearby small town of Pismo Beach, a few miles north of Pacific Dunes Ranch and RV Resort.

In Pismo Beach, you’ll discover various restaurants, wineries, beaches, and the Monarch Butterfly Grove, which shelters migrating butterflies during the cooler months.

A few other options include exploring the Pismo Preserve, a 900-acre nature preserve open to the public for docent-led hikes, runs, bike rides, and horse rides; explore the 11-acre Dinosaur Caves Park; or visit Avila Hot Springs, which was discovered in 1907. The hot springs offer a hot mineral soaking pool along with a heated freshwater pool that also has a water slide.

You can learn more about Pacific Dunes Ranch and RV Resort on RV Park Reviews.

