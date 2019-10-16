Here’s What We Thought Of “The Pink Steering Wheel Chronicles”

0 SHARES 50 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

RVers hit the road for many reasons, whether it’s to see more landscapes and attractions across the country or to simply live a cheaper, downsized lifestyle. For author Laura Fahrenthold, traveling North America with her daughters in a Class C RV meant something else entirely—it was rather a way of healing after the painful loss of her husband, as she recounts in her new memoir The Pink Steering Wheel Chronicles.

Laura’s late husband, Mark Pittman, was a Bloomberg financial reporter and the first person to sue the Federal Reserve. His death left Laura searching for answers, leading her on a journey that was both meaningful and spiritual. She bought a 1993 Toyota Dolphin, affectionately named it HaRVey, and drove it across the United States and Canada, leaving sprinkles of his ashes everywhere they visited.

The story pulls at your heartstrings, yet it is written very honestly, comedically, and poetically. It gives an interesting look at death as more of “a sequence of life everlasting.” Each chapter begins with an excerpt from Mark’s journals, which was an eerie foreshadowing of what Laura and her daughters experienced.

The 30,000+ mile road trip, of course, did not come without bumps along the way. Whether it was when they accidentally left Mark’s ashes at a McDonald’s or discovered that black water was leaking out of the RV, the book will have you laughing, crying, and looking for a deeper meaning in your own life. The book is 287 pages and available from Hatherleigh Press on Amazon for about $10.