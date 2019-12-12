Portable Power System is a Garage-on-the-Go

0 SHARES 20 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Whether you’re a part-time RVer or full-timer, if you have a towable RV you’ll want to check out a new portable power system for trucks. The CIC Powerbox™ lets you take takes mission-critical garage tools wherever you travel.

A Portable Power System for Trucks and the RVers Who Love Them

When we stumbled upon this portable power system toolbox at the Las Vegas SEMA Show, our first thought was: it’s like carrying a garage in your tow vehicle tool box!

We weren’t far off the mark. The CIC Powerbox™ is like an all-in-one portable garage that lets you carry a generator, air compressor and heavy duty jump start system in your tow vehicle’s toolbox.

115V AC Electric Power

125 PSI Air Power

12 & 24 Volt Jump Start

2,100 Cranking Amp

Made in America by a Kansas-based family of engineering geeks, this portable power system comes in several configurations depending on your vehicle and power supply needs. Vice President Morgan Windsor explains:

With the basic 12v Crossover Model starting at $3,999 there’s no doubt that this garage-on-the-go is a sizeable investment. But for the RVer who travels into the rugged outback destinations of North America, it’s one of the best insurance policies you can buy when you’re stranded by the side of the road.

Portable Power System Basic Features and Specs

It’s hard to believe that you can carry all this in your tow truck. But if yours can handle the added 300 pounds of weight, you’ll carry along features like:

Built-in Air Compressor System

4 CFM oil-less air compression system

125 PSI Air Power / 90 PSI Recycle

3-gallon built-in non-rusting air reserve tank

Auxiliary air coupler for spare tank connection for more air volume and condensation dispersion

Air pressure gauge with adjustable airflow dial

Pop off air-release valve

Built-In 25’ retractable 3/8” Air Hose, 300 PSI max with air coupler

1 male and 1 female air coupler fittings for air tool attachment

115v AC Modified Sign Wave Electrical Power

4-hour battery

4,000-watt peak 2,000-watt continuous built-in inverter system

Automatic thermal and voltage overload safety kick-out

2 weather-resistant external AC outlets

Internal multiple outlet bus-bar

Removable 30’ retractable 16 AWG extension cord with 3 grounded outlets and mounting bracket

Up to 2,100 Cranking Amps Jump-Start Power

Working conditions from -40° F up to 140° F

External Anderson Connector Jump-Start Port

4 AWG 12′ Jumper Cables

Delta Professional Series Crossover Toolbox

Insulated security lid – 1,500lb. rating

Dual independent locking mechanisms

2 LED work lights mounted to lid

7 Cubic Feet Storage Space

The technology invented by CIC Powerbox is so reliable that ginormous organizations like the National Park Service, the US Army and US Air Force rely on it for field operations.

Zero-emission power without extra fuel or oil.

What really grabbed our attention was that the CIC Powerbox is an all-in-one portable power system that doesn’t rely on extra fuel or oil to get the job done. It recharges off of any 12v system while the vehicle is running.

As a full-time RVer for over 12 years, I know there have been many roadside RV catastrophes that could have been quickly resolved with a truck bed portable power system like this. The CIC Powerbox won’t prevent the actual problem of course, but it sure makes dealing with it much easier on the side of a road.