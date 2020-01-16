Visit Rancho Oso RV & Camping Resort In Santa Barbara

0 SHARES 34 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sponsored by Thousand Trails

Tired of the cold weather yet? If you haven’t already headed south for the winter, there’s no better time than now to pack up the RV and seek out the sun and warmer temperatures. With a Thousand Trails Camping Pass, you can access dozens of RV resorts and campgrounds where it stays warm all year, like the scenic Rancho Oso RV & Camping Resort in sunny Southern California.

Rancho Oso is located just 30 minutes from Santa Barbara on the south side of the Santa Ynez River in Los Padres National Forest. This popular RV resort combines a true Wild West ranch experience with all the modern camping amenities to keep you comfortable.

The resort has 159 RV sites with full hookups, as well as a variety of accommodations for those without an RV, including cabins that resemble Wild West buildings, covered wagons, safari tents, a tipi, and cabins and cottages that can sleep the whole family. The cabins and cottages are fully furnished with beds and linens while the tipi provides a more authentic camping experience without power.

Pets are welcome in many of their accommodations, including some of the cottages, cabins, and safari tents. A dog park is available for guests in addition to a variety of resort amenities.

Guests can make full use of the swimming pool and hot tub, laundry facilities, restrooms and showers, WiFi, and playground. A country store, picnic area, and RV storage are all available as well.

There are several various activities on-site including volleyball, basketball, tennis, pickleball, and mini-golf. There are also wooded hiking trails you can take nearby including one that leads to a waterfall.

Of course, a Wild West experience would not be complete without spending an afternoon horseback riding. The property has spacious pastures with roaming horses as well as paddocks and barns. Go riding along their wooded trails while you soak in the warm Southern California sun and the resort’s beautiful surrounding views.

Their location near Santa Barbara puts them just a short drive from plenty of things to see and do all winter. Make a visit to some of the area’s popular attractions like Old Mission Santa Barbara and the nearby Danish-style village of Solvang, CA.

Rancho Oso is located in the Southwest Zone of Thousand Trails campgrounds. Pass holders can access this resort without having to pay nightly fees as well as 17 other campgrounds across the region. You can learn more about their camping passes on their website here.

See also: Give The Gift Of Sunny Adventures This Winter