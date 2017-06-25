0 SHARES 22 VIEWS Share Tweet

There are many great reasons to permanently hit the road. However there are an equal number of reasons to not try full-time RVing. Most people are so enamored with the lifestyle. But they don’t give too much thought to whether or not their personality is capable of enjoying it. Don’t make the same mistakes that so many others have made when embarking on full-timing.

Top Three Reasons to NOT Try Full-time RVing

Are you constantly daydreaming about leaving your old life behind? If so, now is the time to ask yourself: “Am I cut out for it?”

A life of permanent travel is attractive when your daily life feels like it’s lacking adventure and fun. Full-time RVers on social media do a good job giving the impression that life on the road is problem-free. But the reality is that full-time RVing has challenges just like any other way of life. If you don’t have the personality to deal with those bumps in the road, your road trip won’t last long. Take a minute to think about your likes, dislikes and must-haves. You may not want to give up your old life:

If you can’t handle change.

Full-time travel is always interesting and rarely boring. Be prepared to roll with daily changes if you intend to embark on the lifestyle. The minute you leave one campground and head to another you never know what excitement is lurking around the corner. It could be as entertaining as a herd of cows blocking the road. Maybe it will be a white-knuckle RV driving on extreme mountain grades. Whatever happens from point A to point B, you’ll need to roll with the issues or daily life will be frustrating and stressful.

If you aren’t a problem-solver.

RVs are made with lightweight material and things come loose , wear out and brake when you subject these vehicles to normal road conditions. Many full-time RVers find that it’s not uncommon to deal with a leaky plumbing connection, brake issues and generator problems – all in one month. Turning to RV repair shops gets to be expensive if you don’t want to attempt to fix these issues on your own. Unless you have unlimited funds, you’ll need to put your problem solving skills to the test and learn some easy RV repair tips to keep from going broke.

If you must be surrounded by friends and family.

Human beings are social creatures but some of us less than others. If you constantly need to be surrounded by your existing friends and family members, you will probably be lonely on the open road. If you dream of full-time RVing to check travel destinations off your bucket list, you will likely miss many of your loved ones’ milestones and holiday celebrations. Leaving the RV somewhere and flying out to for these occasions isn’t as easy as many people think. Lots of full-timers find it easier just to avoid the complication of arranging it.

A traditional lifestyle and full-time RVing are two totally different ways of existing. The only way to enjoy a big change like permanent travel is to know yourself before ever making the leap.