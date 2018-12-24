Any Residential RV Refrigerator Regrets? Most Say “Nope!”

Modern RVs have plenty of creature comforts, but hard ice cream hasn’t always been one of them – until now. Residential RV refrigerator installations are on the rise as RV owners are opting for sticks-and-bricks refrigerators in their rigs. But does the thought of having a “real” refrigerator live up to the expectations? Most RVers who have made the leap say “Absolutely!”
They Rarely Regret a Residential RV Refrigerator Purchase
“We did it and never looked back. Lots of ice and stays COLD!! This Samsung has a lot more room and did I say it stays COLD!” says iRV2 Forums member Mark Miller shares about his 2008 Damon Tuscany motorhome’s unit.
Another RVer on Facebook agrees. “Love my residential. Same footprint as the rv one, way more room. New residential fridge, inverter and 400 watt solar system to run it when boondocking was cheaper than a Rv fridge,” explains Dan Aldridge.
In fact, scan any iRV2 Discussion Forum topics about Residential Refrigerators in RVs and you’ll likely discover that the vast majority of RVers who have opted out of traditional gas absorption style refrigerators say that it was a good idea to do so. They agree that although traditional RV gas absorption refrigerators can be powered three ways – by liquid propane, 120V conventional power and sometimes 12V power produced by the RV’s batteries – the downsides of owning a unit outweighs the positives.
Pros and Cons of Residential RV Refrigerators versus Traditional RV Refrigerators
Look at the basic differences between a residential RV refrigerator versus a traditional RV refrigerator and you’ll see subtle but important differences:
Residential RV Refrigerator Pros
- More space inside
- Consistently cold temperatures
- Performance not effected by outdoor temperatures
- Shorter time to power up and cool down for travel
- Costs less money
- Typically longer lifespan
- Weighs less
Residential RV Refrigerator Cons
- RV interior modifications are often necessary for the unit to fit.
- Usually requires extra RV batteries, larger generator and solar power investment to power while dry-camping
- Not built for travel: doors will need to be secured during travel
- Sticks-and-bricks appliance technicians may not work on unit unless it’s removed from the RV
Traditional RV Refrigerator Pros
- Multiple ways to power the unit
- Smaller size fits nicely into RVs
- Built for rugged travel
Traditional RV Refrigerator Cons
- Costs significantly more than a residential RV refrigerator
- Propane and ammonia-driven cooling power increases fire risk
- Requires precisely level campsite for efficient operation
- Consistently improper leveling may damage unit over time
- Extreme temperatures outside affect cooling performance
- Requires several hours to chill before packing food inside
Is a Residential RV Refrigerator Good for Boondocking?
The power consumption of a gas absorption-style refrigerator versus a residential RV refrigerator are so similar that most RVers say they don’t notice the difference. But because residential RV refrigerators can only be powered by conventional electricity, many people are under the impression that boondocking is not an option when you install one of these units. That couldn’t be further from the truth.
If you enjoy dry camping, don’t dismiss owning one of these units as an option. Talk to other hard-core RV boondockers with residential RV refrigerators to get the real story.
“We dry camp often. Have residential refrigerator. Don’t find it to be a problem. With our coach the RR option included six rather than the standard four batteries,” explains vsheetz, an iRV2 Forums member.
“We also dry camp a lot and have upsized from Group 24 to CG2 golf cart batteries – 4 total. The refrigerator will consume about 25% of the battery capacity in a 24 hour period absent any charging,” says 2Escapees iRV2 Forums members.
If you keep your RV long enough, your refrigerator will need replacing. If you’re thinking of buying a residential RV refrigerator, rest assured that for most RV owners, installing one of these units was the best thing they ever did to enhance their RV travel experience.
Comments
Ernst Sittig says
I’ve changed to 230 V AC fridges in all my DIY conversions. Many people here in Europe have done so, over the last decades. In combination with some solar panels and a big enough household battery it gives me a lot more autarky. Domestic fridges (typical energy class A+++) have a much higher return on energy than the DC variety, even when we take the loss in the inverter (5-10%) into consideration. Something to thank the energy freaks and politicians for.
BTW Because the inverter is on anyway, I have installed most appliances, like water pump, TV and lighting also on AC. Easier to purchase and a lot cheaper than dedicated motorhome products.
Ernst Sittig says
I took it for granted, but maybe it’s not….
The main difference in fridges is of course the working principle: compression v. absorption.
Gregg says
I think it great to always finding ways to improve your RV (Home). I have always remembered when moving a residential refrigerator prior to use you were supposed to them settle , something about the freon in the cooling system. I guess they redesigned residential type refrigerators if they seem to be working while on the road. Personally seeing how it is just the wife and i,we don’t need a massive big refrigerator. The RV style fridge that came with our RV is big enough. Plus for us to convert properly it would have an initial cost upward of $10,000.00. Do to not having any solar at this time. So yes I can see how this could be a good upgrade, it should be mentioned that for anyone without solar it could get very expensive very fast. If the residential refrigerator puts a drain on your batteries of 25% in a 24 hour period and you should never drain your batteries more than 50% ( led acid ) that really doesn’t leave mush power for much of anything else does it? With such a large draw on the batteries doesn’t that create more cycling which in turn lessens the lifespan of your batteries? Depending on what type of batteries you have that could be an expensive maintenance cost And how does that solar do during cloudy days or shady areas (like forest areas)? Hmmm, I think prior to any major purchase you should do your homework thoroughly. In this case it’s not only replacing a refrigerator but it’s the entire package in order to operate it off grid like an traditional RV refrigerator. So pros & cons? You can probably add this to the cons list of the residential refrigerator.
Ernst Sittig says
Of course everyone should do as he/she likes. But you are you painting a very unfavorable picture. Where do the $ 10 000 come from?
I invested the following (converted to US$ on December 24th, 2018):
2 x 100 Wp solar panel: $163.31
20 A MPPT regulator: $ 91.80
mounting set: $36.54
Cable and glue from the junk box.
A day and a half of craft work.
The 12 V 230 Ah household battery ($ 365.40) and the 1000 W pure sine inverter ($ 148.45) I bought about a year before, so I re-used them.
The fridge draws about 50 W (measurement), with a duty cycle of about 50 % (depending on the outside temperature).
The apparent overcapacity of the inverter is because of the starting current of the fridge, for which I usually calculate a minimum of 10 times the nominal current..
Being parked with a full battery, without hook-up, without generator, without engine running and without sun, we can stay 48 h (which we hardly ever do).
In practice the fridge/freezer is on all summer, without the battery ever being discharged more than 35 %.
Dan and Jen says
We run our 10 cuft residential fridge on 4 12v Interstate batteries that offer about 160 usable amp hours and 300 watts of solar. We rarely take our batteries down below 60-70% and we don’t run our generator any longer than most folks ( 1-3 hours a day). With our battery monitor installed now, we can get better idea of our exact power usage when boondocking this winter and may not need to run our generator at all on sunny days. We do turn our fridge inverter off at night, however. Residential units are so well insulated we rarely gain more than 3-4 degrees in temperature overnight. We see no reason to ever go back to an RV fridge.