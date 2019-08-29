Check Out These 5 Awesome RVs You Can Rent For Your Next Vacation

0 SHARES 80 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

RV rentals are taking the travel industry by storm, and with good reason! Being able to live the RV life without having to purchase one of your own is very appealing for many people. Getting to travel in comfort and style, and park wherever you desire – whether a beachfront luxury campground or a favorite National Park – puts you right into the action. The peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace allows RV owners to list their RVs for rent in order to earn income, while families wishing to enjoy an RV trip without committing to purchasing one can seek out the RV that meets their travel needs.

When you rent with the RVshare platform, there are many different types of RVs to choose from, plus various filters to make sure you find the perfect fit. Within their inventory you’ll find Class A, B, and C motorhomes, Travel Trailers, 5th Wheels, Pop Up Campers, and Toy Haulers. These vehicles range from large, high-end luxury to small and cozy. If you are apprehensive about driving a rig yourself, many of the owners on their site even offer delivery! They’ll bring the RV straight to your campground and set it up for you. You can also choose filters such as pet-friendly, stove, shower, AC, and more, to ensure you have all the amenities you desire.

Ready to see just how awesome some of these rental RVs are? Check out 5 that are available across the U.S.!

Designed specifically for active outdoor enthusiasts, the all-new Winnebago Revel is an adventure machine. A full galley, including a compressor refrigerator, makes meal prep a breeze, while the all-in-one wet bath and gear closet boasts a cassette-style toilet that eliminates the need for a separate black water holding tank. Add a standard 200-watt solar power system, diesel-powered heating, a dinette with a pull-up table that converts to additional sleeping space, and many more innovative features and the result is the new Revel: quite simply the most off-road capable RV Winnebago has ever built.

Camping Season for us is year-round! We know the best things in life are the people you love, the places you go and the memories you make. See below for a break down of the camper and all it has to offer.

MASTER BEDROOM: Private bedroom with queen sized bed, TV, and closets. Also comes with separate exterior entrance.

BUNKROOM: Three bunks, TV hookup (no tv as pictured) and door for privacy.

MISC SLEEPING: The dining table and couch also convert to beds for additional sleeping.

INDOOR KITCHEN: Comes with pots and pans, coffee pot, toaster, dishes, utensils, knives, plates, bowls, scrub brush, broom, and mop. Also comes with microwave and stovetop.

OUTDOOR KITCHEN: Camper equipped with extra outdoor side kitchen giving you a second fridge, sink, cabinets, NO GAS GRILL AS PICTURED, and food prep table.

ENTERTAINMENT: Comes equipped with TV hookup and radio.

BATHROOM: Toilet, sink, shower, toilet paper, septic tabs, and bathtub

Explore the National Parks, enjoy a family reunion, sporting event, or corporate retreat in our super spacious and comfortable driveable RV!!! It drives just like a Ford van and offers all the most current conveniences! Like a hotel, we provide fresh sheets, towels, pillows, and kitchen amenities for TEN people!!! Don’t be intimated, we can teach anyone to operate and are available 24/7 for assistance.

3 Smart HDTVs with DVD players, Outdoor Entertainment System, 2 slides, 2 bunks, 2 dinettes

Sleeps up to 9 adults with 2 on each bed and 1 child (under 100 lbs) on the top bunk.

Lightweight, nimble, and fuel-efficient. It’s easy to tow and incredibly versatile.

It’s large enough to sleep up to four (2 adults+2 kids, or 3 adults), yet small enough to be towed with an SUV. It’s perfect for a family trip camping at Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Big Bear, Grand Canyon, San Diego, etc.

Features

Enjoy the latest 2016 model! It features a bathroom with both interior and exterior shower, a bedroom with a full bed and room divider, a dinette which converts easily into a comfortable bed, a microwave, a refrigerator, and a two-burner range in the galley. There is an LED HD TV and AM/FM/CD/DVD player with bluetooth for some down time. It also comes with an A/C and a 2-port USB hub to charge your phone or a hook-up. And it’s just the beginning, it comes with a big list of complementary add-ons.

The Cricket camper has sleeping room for two adults and up to two children, along with Taxa’s NASA inspired design and integrated plumbing and electrical systems, you’re good to go days off the grid with this camper.

Lightweight and rugged means the Cricket camper trailer is towable by many 4-cylinder vehicles. With a length of 15′ and dry weight of 1450 lbs, you can tow it almost anywhere in whatever you drive. Four swing windows with shades and screens and five mesh windows in the tent side allow views and breeze from all angles. Not to mention, amazing views from the 32″ by 20″ picture window. Recent AC window unit kit added on for the use through the summer months.

