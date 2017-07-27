Spray Away those Noisy RV Slide Out and Window Squeaks

0 SHARES 24 VIEWS Share Tweet

How many times have you been the center of attention while pulling into a campground? After you finally nail backing into a tight spot, there’s nothing like adding your ear-splitting slide out and window squeaks to campground ambiance. Now you can avoid being in the spotlight with two new RV slide-out and window lubricants made by the experts at 3-in-One.

How to Stop RV Slide Out and Window Squeaks

RV slide-out and window squeals happen for a few common reasons. Sometimes the slide-out squealing noise comes from frozen rubber rollers underneath the slide. Other times RV window frames fill with road dust and grime, which results in noisy friction when opening and closing them. Consistent use and exposure to the elements lead to wear and tear on moving parts that can make them sound awful and wear faster. It seems there’s just no end to the squeaks and rattles that happen as a result of homes that roll down the highway.

Play it Safe with RV-Specific Products

The good news is you can do something about it. First, stay on top of RV maintenance. Annually cleaning and lubricating all components can help reduce annoying noise and help prolong the life of moving parts. Using a product like RV Care Slide-Out Silicon Lube also helps.

But before you reach for WD-40 or any old silicon lube, stop. You can make your RV slide out and window squeaks even worse if you reach for a product that isn’t designed for use on fiberglass or rubber parts. That’s why you want to play it safe with RV-specific products.

The 3-in-One line is made for RV maintenance and safe on rubber, metal and most types of plastic. Here’s how it works.

Fully extend slide-out. Remove any rust or chipping paint from tracks with wire brush. Thoroughly clean off all dirt and debris from rails. Spray 3-in-One Slide-out lubricant on rails, tracks and gears. Extend and retract slide-out a couple times

Noisy RV slide out and window streaks aren’t the only thing this product can fix. Towable RV owners will be happy to know that it can do double duty on your rear stabilizer jacks. Applying it as part of your annual RV maintenance chores can help prevent accumulation of dirt and rust.

Take a wire brush and remove grime build-up on the manual crank shafts.

Apply slide-out lubricant to the shafts. Retract and extend jacks a few times to work it in.

Fix Your Sticky, Squeaky RV Windows

RV windows are often difficult to open and close. Like slide-outs and scissor jacks, road grime builds up and makes it difficult to operate them without frustration. Many people recommend cheap RV maintenance hacks like bar soap or inexpensive silicon sprays to help windows glide, but the best long-term solution is a product like the 3-in-One Window Track Lubricant. The product dries fast and with a permanently attached “smart straw” it’s easy to apply in tight spots without making a mess.

If the label looks familiar that’s because the 3-in-One company started making its flagship oil product in 1894. They’ve just introduced a line of RV maintenance lubricants and today 3-in-One is part of the WD-40 family, so you know it’s safe to use on your rig.