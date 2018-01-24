Find The Best Campgrounds Along Your Route Using RV Trip Wizard

0 SHARES 50 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

One of the most comprehensive tools for trip planning, RV Trip Wizard just announced that users can now see more campgrounds and park information thanks to a new partnership with RV Park Reviews.

Besides campgrounds, RV Trip Wizard also maps out fuel stations, rest areas, dump stations, low clearance bridges, and points of interest like Walmart and Cracker Barrels. The online planner calculates your total mileage and trip cost, and can send the itinerary to your Facebook, friend, or GPS system.

Users will now have streamlined access to the campground data from RV Park Reviews. This means you can click on parks along your route to see their average rating, information including address and phone number, the amenities offered, and a quick link to their review page with full-length reviews from fellow RVers.

Some parks also list RV clubs they’re affiliated with (like Good Sam Club) and some have photos available so you can get a feel of the place. Additionally you can sign up for a free account on RV Park Reviews and leave ratings on parks that you’ve visited.

The database includes over 17,000 parks and 57,000+ points of interest in the United States, Canada, and Mexico (updated daily). You can find RV parks and campgrounds on the map, or select filters to narrow down locations that are pet/big rig-friendly, non-smoking, and for those 55 and older.

RV Trip Wizard is only $39 a year with no automatic renewal and an unconditional 30-day refund if you’re not liking the features. You can learn more about signing up here.

