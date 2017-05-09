Quick Tips to Go RVing for Eclipse 2017

0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet

The U.S. hasn’t seen anything like it for almost a century. A solar eclipse is taking place on August 21 and North America is ground zero for the all fun. Not since 1918 has a total solar eclipse traveled coast-to-coast across America. Campgrounds are filling up for this historic event so now’s the time to consider where to go RVing for eclipse 2017.

Plan Now to Go RVing for Eclipse 2017

A solar eclipse happens as the sun, moon and earth are perfectly aligned and the moon temporarily blocks the sun’s rays. “A total eclipse of the sun belongs on everyone’s bucket list.”says world-famous astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson. According to Space.com, about 225 million people are expected to live within a one-day drive of easy viewing of the eclipse. Skywatcher author Joe Rao writes:

“For most people in the U.S., the moon will appear to cover at least two-thirds of the sun and in many locations it will be much more than that. Viewers located very close to the path of totality will see only a sliver of the sun remaining. If that’s the case, then most definitely you should try to make an effort to get yourself into the totality path!“

This eclipse is being called “The Great American Eclipse” because so many states are directly under the path of the eclipse. When planning your summer RV travels, consider these places if you want to see the eclipse:

Central Oregon

mid-state Idaho

upper Wyoming

mid-state Nebraska

A corner slice of northeast Kansas

Diagonally across Missouri

The bottom third of Illinois

Southwest Kentucky

Central and Eastern Tennessee

Extreme northeast Georgia

Far west corner of North Carolina

South Carolina

The eclipse will last longer in some states than others but that’s not stopping eclipse party planners from celebrating. Hotels and campgrounds began taking reservations last year and prime spots are going fast. In Oregon, the State Parks Foundation auctioned off 30 campsites at the Crooked River Campground in the Cove Palisades State Park. A few states away in Wyoming, government officials are allowing property owners to create temporary campgrounds for the hordes of visitors expected to arrive in August. If your goal is to get directly underneath the path of the eclipse, start looking for a place to camp now.

How to Find a Campsite for the 2017 Eclipse

First, decide how far you’ll drive to see the eclipse. You want to be directly underneath the eclipse’s 70-mile wide “Path of Totality.” According to astronomer Michael Bakich, “Only totality reveals the true celestial spectacle: the diamond ring, the Sun’s glorious corona, strange colors in our sky, and seeing stars in the daytime.” Your goal is to be right in the middle of the path of totality, directly underneath as it travels over. Unfortunately millions of others have the same idea so get busy.

Next, do an internet search for the area where you want to see the eclipse. For instance, if you search for “best places in Idaho to see 2017 eclipse” you’ll find dozens of websites with Idaho’s best places to see the eclipse.

Finally, turn to RV trip planning resources like RV Park Reviews. Research the best eclipse campsites at or near your destination. At this point in time, remember beggars can’t be choosers. If viewing the eclipse is your number one goal, take visitor reviews with a grain of salt. After all, the eclipse only lasts a few minutes so you don’t have to stay long if you don’t like your campground. Find a campsite that sounds good, then book a spot now. You still have time to join the fun!