Dreams and Realities of RVing in Mexico

Do you dream of doing something completely different in your RV travels? If so, you’re not alone. One popular way that many of us mix up our routines is to go RVing in Mexico.
Escaping to a Margaritaville paradise is something that’s been on my agenda for years, but my co-pilot isn’t convinced – yet. In another effort to persuade him, I recently asked two experts about the current state of RVing in Mexico. Here’s what they said:
The Real Danger of RVing in Mexico
Many RVers are understandably nervous about RVing in Mexico. Stories about crimes against RVers regularly circulate on the Internet, leaving one more camper convinced that Mexico is dangerous. But Paul Beddows of Caravanas de Mexico RV Tours says otherwise.
“I’ve been going down there for 10 years and I’ve never had an incident,” he told me on the phone from his summer home in British Columbia. Beddows is the Canadian and American liason for the company and travels with at least two RV caravans each winter season. He’s aware of the occasional story about hijacked RVers in Mexico, but says that “Usually when you look more closely at it, you’ll find they (the victims) were involved in the drug trade. Do that and you’re just asking to come home in a body bag. If you’re just going down as an RVer, drug cartels aren’t interested in hassling you.”
Surprisingly he says that the biggest risk for RVers in Mexico isn’t crime, but damage to your rig. “It is hard on your RV driving down there,” he says.
The shake, rattle, and roll of taking your house down a Mexican back road is much harder on RVs than in the U.S. or Canada. “We try to use the toll highways as much as possible. The more you’re on a four-lane freeway the better off you are,” he says.
Still, there are days when you must travel on the free roads and that’s when trouble can happen if you’re caught unprepared. “You’ve got to take spare parts with you,” he says. “It’s almost impossible to find trailer tires in Mexico. If you’re lucky you’ll find light truck tires. I advise people to take off-rim spares because they don’t weigh much.”
Diesel truck owners are also in for a surprise when they learn that replacement parts are extremely tough to find. In Mexico, diesel pickups are uncommon. Few citizens own them and a diesel mechanic is a rare find.
Beddows and his colleague, Mexican native Gabriel Romero Chagoya, know all these valuable tips and more. Their company, Caravanas de Mexico, has the insider’s scoop on the best places to go RVing in Mexico and how to get there. For extra peace of mind, on every trip they utilize the services of the Green Angels, a quasi-public agency in Mexico that’s a cross between AAA and the police.
Instead of hitting popular snowbird stops like San Miguel de Allende, Caravanas’ destinations explore off-the-beaten-path places like Guanajuato, which Beddows says is “much more interesting.” The most unusual aspect of his company is that they tend to be more impromptu in exploring destinations once the caravan arrives.
“We’re quite a bit more flexible than other companies,” he says. “We put together a lot of ad-hoc tours on the spot. We do organized tours but if people want to go somewhere, we’ll go.” From last-minute day trips to the Guanajuato mummy museum to an afternoon of Tequila tasting at distilleries, Beddows’ caravan wagon masters often go with the flow according to what the group wants.
Downsizing Wisdom from a Traveling Family
Caravans are ideal for travelers who are laid back and “reasonably social,” says Beddows. Plus, they need to be OK with the funky setup at many RV parks. “It’s not unusual to find a sewer connection that’s 20′ from the back of your rig. It’s a lot like RVing in the 1950s, but it’s an adventure. People who look at it as something different are the ones who have a good time. The ones who expect Thousand Trails Campgrounds will not.”
As for RVers seeking even more of an adventure, there’s always the possibility of going it alone and still having a good time. Nathan Swartz, 37 and his partner Reneé Stevenson, 35, founders of the travel publication Wand’rly, went RVing in Mexico over winter with another family, the Lins (known online as “Mali Mish”). The two families enjoyed the country so much that they kept traveling southward. Currently the Swartz family is headed through Central America in their VW van.
“We’re planning on heading all the way down to Costa Rica, maybe even Panama, if we can stand the heat as summer rolls in,” he said to me over email while stopped in Guanajuato.
The family’s little bus might seem claustrophobic, but that vehicle is the “ideal RV” for exploring Mexico according to Beddows. “Frankly, our E-350 and 31′ Airstream trailer would have been incredibly limiting down here,” says Swartz. “Just about all of the really good stuff down here is either beaches that require decent clearance or city streets that are very narrow, have really big speed bumps, or sharp turns or something that would have prevented us from easily getting to where we wanted to go.”
Wherever they roam, the family has often stayed in parks that are within walking distance of town. “Right now we’re in Guatemala in the only campground within walking distance to town and absolutely nothing bigger than about 25 feet would ever be able to negotiate the streets. That seems pretty common down here,” he says.
Of course there are trade-offs to living in the bus. The family has had one major breakdown and along the way it has required lots of TLC. Despite the problems, the couple takes it in stride, knowing things could be a lot worse if they had done this adventure in their Airstream.
“There’s loads of people who’ve come down here with newer vehicles like F-250s and Tundras and E-350s are having trouble getting various permits as they’re considered work vehicles or have too high of a GVWR, etc. Some folks have even been stranded in Guatemala as Mexico will let just about anyone through the US border, but not so on the way back north,” he explains.
Mexico is for All Adventurous RVers
Swartz’ family is unquestionably unconventional but that doesn’t mean mainstream RVers can’t have fun in Mexico and beyond. “You’ll just need to know that even the main highways don’t have a shoulder, the roads are tight just about everywhere, and many of the campgrounds / RV parks just aren’t setup for big vehicles,” he tells me.
Beddows agrees. The biggest hazards of RVing in Mexico are those physical barriers that the Swartz family has encountered. This is why traveling with a caravan like his is wise for those who don’t want to downsize their rig. With off-the-beaten path destinations like Manzanillo, the Yucatan and Chiapas, seeing the beauty of Mexico in the comfort of your own rig isn’t impossible as long as you travel with a laid-back attitude and experts who know the lay of the land.
Comments
Bob says
I hate to tell you this but Guanajuato is on the edge of the bad guys terriotry. The State Department has a specific warning for travel along 84 and 90 and other roads. In fact, State Department staff are prohibited from dring in most of that area.
Pierce Stewart says
The “bad guy territories” should be Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, Miami, etc. If New Orleans was a country, it would be the second most violent country in the world. 42 people were shot in Chicago last weekend. I have been driving in Mexico since the 1960’s without a problem. We drive our Foretravel down there several times a year. Each year, I buy Mexican driver’s license liability insurance for $100 that covers anything I drive including rentals.
I find the Pacific coast of Mexico to be more of a snow bird destination than San Miguel de Allende. Guanajuato is only about 45 minutes away and is much harder to navigate in a RV in plus it’s a day trip destination for Mexico City residents.
Before you knock Mexico, read the newspaper police blotter for your home town.
steve jackson says
i was robbed in mexico at gun point while driving to the market……..i have to disagree. F Mexico.
W. Anderson says
I was robbed in Pittsburgh, at gun point, in my own home, despite security guards. I also met a girl from Detroit and fell in love with her, but I didn’t marry everyone from Michigan.
Personal experiences do not equate directly to the overall reality.
MacNicol says
Every place is “safe” until you are mugged! Some people are lucky, some are not. As for crime rates in select American cities, anyone with a grain of sense knows not to drive or go to the high crime rate areas in those cities. In Mexico, Americans are at a disadvantage by not knowing what areas are safe and which are not. Unless you speak Spanish relatively well, you are also at a disadvantage and will be taken advantage of when the opportunity occurs.
This issue is what happens after you’ve been a victim of crime in Mexico. Remember: You are guilty until proven innocent.
W. Anderson says
There is danger everywhere in the world. Small towns, rural farms, big cities, the US, Europe, everywhere. Part of traveling in any foreign country (or on a backpacking trip in Yosemite for that matter), is to familiarize yourself with the place so you don’t go somewhere particularly dangerous. The US State departments website provides some clear guidelines, and those can then be peppered with your own understanding (or lack there of, which is a very real reason to avoid certain areas if you don’t feel comfortable).
As to the “guilty until proven innocent”, you must be speaking of America’s system, right? Because I’ve been pulled over dozens of times in Mexico (yes, far more per year than in the US, I admit) but the police have always been cordial, respectful, and in no way attempted to intimidate me (aside from the occasional local cop trying to get me to pay a bribe instead of go to the station). In the US, for things as simple as not stopping fully at a stop sign or 10 miles over the speed limit, the cops will come up to my car with their hand on their gun and treat me like I’m carrying ten pounds of cocaine and a dead prostitute in the trunk.
While I haven’t had to endure the actual judges, etc., at least from the first point of contact, policeman in Mexico are not only better at their jobs, they’re better human beings than any cop I’ve ever encountered in the US.
Paul Beddows says
Let me pass on 3 Mexican cop stories that happened to our caravans this past season.
1) we were camped in a Hot spring complex in Durango (dry camping) one of our customers had a blow up mattress in his Rv which spring a leak. He decided to buy a new won. We headed downtown in a PU truck to get it. It did not fit too well in the bed, so he decided to spread eagle across it (he weighed about 300 lbs) t0 keep it in place. As we drove down the road a cop followed us all the way back. Did he give us a ticket? Nope, he helped us install the mattress. We invited him to happy hour then he left. An hour later the chief of polcie showed up and assigned a patrol car to us overnight (we were in a remote spot). They did that for 3 nights. i got up a 6Am and gave him a hot breakfast each morning. We now own the cops in that town.
2) We have always employed Green Angels as Tail-gunners for parts of our trip. They are like AAA with quasi police powers. We have not always used them on all segments where we felt we could manage without their mechanical abilities. We had an incident the day we left Mexico after an 82 day trip where the individual at the rear accidentally ran a semi off the road. He was unaware of it, but another driver witnessed it and we were pulled over by a very angry Federale further on down the road. He thought it was hit & Run. Just as I managed to get the cop convinced our guy was unaware of what happened, the semi showed up. He had been driven it into an embankment not over one, so had managed to get the truck back on the road. Damage to the truck was minimal, a borken strut and lights taken out, and we settled it by paying the driver the equivalent of $200. Th ecop was happy he doid nto have to f9ile a report, no attempts at mordida. We actually all had a group hug after it was all over. The cop, the driver, the wagon master and the customer (I am not kidding, I was the Wagon Master). Regardless, it could well have been far more serious. It made us realize the advantages of having a government official (Green Angel) at the tail end of our caravans, and we intend to use them whenever possible in future, which will be about 90% of the trip.
3) In Fall 2015 we were camped at an RV park in Cutizeo, Michoacan. The owner is a heck of nice guy and has spent a lot of money on it. Issue is the steep climb up into it. This would be fixed if they allowed him to put an exit off an adjacent toll highway. Anyway he invited town officals up for dinner with us along with 2 patrol cars full of local cops. We partied with them for a few pulled out they were all in police pickup taking photos of us on cell phones as we went by. The following spring they had cleared all the parked cars out of the town we had to pass through to get to this RV park. It’s actually the same town in the picture in the article. We now own the cops in that town as well.
Shippreck says
I guess I am a fool, and apparently one who never learns. I plan on going back to Mexico early next year. There is a small but convenient camp ground just north of Puerto Vallarta behind the Walmart Sam’s development. Across the street is an amazing farmers market. buses run constantly during the day. Great spot. IMHO! About $350 a month if memory serves. I have never had any issues with Policia in Mexico, although they can be intimidating. I have heard from some of my friends with Big fancy rigs that they have been asked to give money in exchange for not having any thing wrong. I was told that if you have issues with the Policia, to ask politely, to be taken to the local police station and you will settle the matter there. I am told this approach usually makes issues go away. By the way, a similar approach works in the US, but if you study the constitution, you will find that helps even more. Which reminds me since you called it pemexgas, you are correct on that also. It is Gasoline not Ethanol. You will find you get better gas mileage with Mexican Gasoline, since it is NOT gasohol. (Ethanol)
@Paul Beddows I second your advice and suggest looking for the security guard at the Pemex station, a Viente Peso bill, in his pocket goes a long way to having a good nights sleep. I have never heard of the Green Angels and would like to find out more about them.
Don says
Until u walk the walk of a policeman, don’t talk down to the people that try to keep u safe and still go home at night. Until u lose a good friend, family man , policeman, u have no idea why they have their hand on their gun when they walk up to your car!
Don says
You have some rights in the us none in mexico
David in Socal says
You go ahead and go. And may God protect you down there; nobody else will.
Paul Beddows says
I take 2 RV caravans into guanajuato a year. It is one of the safest cities in Mexico, youcan walk aroundn it at night even. I have a magaziine article on it upcoming in the Canadian RV times magazine in July.Its on line at http://www.rvtimes.ca/.
I am not trying to whitewash anything, but Hollywood is also on the edge of bad guys territory (SE LA)
Nathan says
Love your stories, Paul
Croft Randle says
We have been to Guanajuato twice. Both times we have left the RV in an RV park and spent a couple of nights in a downtown hotel. It is a lively, friendly, colourful university town full of young people. They are helpful, curious and trying to learn English. We have had a blast each time. Great people, great food but everywhere you go is uphill and no cars are allowed downtown! 🙂
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
That sounds like our kind of town, we’ll have to check it out eventually!
John A Chambers says
As of April 15, 2016, the US State Dept has NO advisory in effect for the entire state of Guanajuato, which includes San Miguel, Guanajuato capital, and León. This is also true for Campeche, Hidalgo, Distrito Federal, Querétaro, Puebla, Tabasco, Tlaxcala , Chispas, Veracruz, and Yucatan.
woodguy11 says
Do you use dollars or pesos?
Shippreck says
If you have a Credit Union account, you can order pesos before you travel to Mexico, at no charge It may take three or four days to get the exchange, but you are much better off if you can spend pesos in stead of relying on the good will of people to make a fair exchange. That said, what seems fair to you may not seem fair to them. They some times have difficulty depositing US dollars. Some times, more often than not, if there is even the slightest tear in a US dollar, you will not be able to spend it in Mexico. I always try to take enough pesos for my trip. I also have found many ATM machines in Hotels and banks that I can use for my Credit union ATM card with only a small fee. Using my AMX card, I was refused a transaction and payed cash instead. Later when I called AMX to be sure every thing was in order, I was told that the transaction was refused because the vendor had a bad reputation.
Pierce Stewart says
Close to the border, you can use US$ at a fairly good rate if you comparison shop. We always use our ATM card at a Mexican bank ATM (never use ATMs on the street as they may have a “skimmer” installed) and get Mexican Pesos that way. Not all banks will take our ATM card so it pays to remember the bank name that worked for the next city. Check your CC statement when you get home for double charges. Call or contact your CC company online before your next trip. This applies everywhere, not just Mexico or abroad. Make sure you have a “chipped” card before your next trip. Free from your bank. Most establishments abroad will no longer take non-chipped cards.
Dental offices close to the border will take credit cards but usually prefer personal checks. Yes, personal checks.
Shop on forums for the best dentist and then check at your RV park for recommendations. I had US$ 14,000 dental work done for $1,300 in Puerto Penasco. The office was more modern (nice waiting room with large HDTV) than in our home town with the latest digital xray machines with instant images shown on a good sized computer monitor. They can quickly email any images/records. The lab was next door and my bridges were done and installed the next day. They were not happy with the color so that was changed slightly in about 20 minutes. Three years later, they are still perfect.
Good vets are also available. A “jumping cholla” got our dog and required a half day at the vet to get all the spines removed. A digital photo was taken of Koda and all info entered in an Excel file for their records. Excellent.
When you fuel or get propane, tip the guy a buck as the attendant’s pay is very low. A few pesos to the kids that clean your windshield is traditional.
NEVER use a hotel or street “call the USA” phone! The charge can be astronomical. A tablet or smart phone can use easily available WiFi to make VOIP calls/video.
David in Socal says
I haven’t been to mexico since 1972, and didn’t feel safe even back then. Never again; no how/no way.
Don Pascual says
True …. very dangerous in Mexico. All RVers, please stay home where it is safe.
Michael Miljour says
Dangerous as compared to what – South side of Chicago, inner city Detroit, east LA??. Use common sense and ask locals and respected travel guides or sources the who , what , when, and where BEFORE you commit to a route or time of travel. If you are running a $300 K rig wearing a Rolex and diamonds, yeah just put a sign on your back saying “free money and free shopping” in any country.
Mexico is a wonderful SAFE country that has a few rules that are different than the USA. From my personal experience over many years, feel free to travel there after doing your homework. I am going back again this year. M Miljour
Shippreck says
Thank you M Miljour. I just got back from thirty five days in Mexico and plan to go back. In most cases, you only find 110volt out lets that might have 130 or more volts on them. You should plan to have Solar on your rig, Much safer for your rig if you bring your own electric. Other wise, you need to check each out let with a volt meter for voltage and ground, before you plug in. Mexico is beautiful and dental work is much cheaper too.
Tony says
Where did you travel to? We are thinking of going in September. We have a 2008 37 ft gas rv. It is nice but not the fancy diesel pusher. Generally speaking will we be ok to travel the Yucatan and perhaps drive across to the Pacific coast or would we be better to buy a used small rv or van that we can sell once we return to the stAtes? Also we if are in the 37 footer we hope to tow a pull behind car? Will this make us a target?
Anne says
Is a B class RV a good size for RVing in Mexico?
Anne
Paul Beddows says
Its th ebest, actually
W. Anderson says
You bet! As Shippreck said, electric is not what it is in the US & Canada. Sewer pipes are uncommon, and using water from the tap isn’t advisable except maybe to wash dishes, so a Class B is probably the biggest you’ll want to go with if you plan to explore anything more than the RV parks in larger tourist destinations.
Rob y Jean Robinson says
We have been RV ing in Mexico since 1999 ! Problems Zero ! Friendly Welcoming and extremely Helpful People are the Normal!
Tony says
Could you lost some great rv parks and best places to go?
Steve Fennell says
Hi Tony,
These are great starting points for your inquiries.
http://www.rvparkreviews.com/?country=mx
http://www.irv2.com/forums/f258/traveling-to-cabo-mexico-244887.html
Robert Woodbury says
Either I have been very lucky or most of the worriers above should stay home. My first Mexico trip was with a Honda Goldwing motor cycle pulling a pop up. Last year i traveled to Guatemala via Mexico with my 40′ diesel pusher. All without incident
Jbo says
Check your insurance plans before you go!
Janet says
Your US or Canadian insurance are null and void in Mexico. Have to get Mexican insurance
Paul Beddows says
My peroanl recommendation is Lewis & Lewis. One of only 2 compnaies who will pay US labor rates if you have to have your rig repaired stateside. Most cap at $75 an hour. Most RV repair places are $125 an hour.
Ann Sirimarco says
We drove from Los Angeles, CA to Buenos Aires, Argentina in a Class A motorhome 29′ in 1978. That was an adventure. We took our 5 kids with us. Wrote a book about it “All The Way To Argentina”
Now we, just the two of us, spend every winter in mainland Mexico. Never had a problem.
Seann says
I was robbed by THE POLICE in La Paz Mexico. 10 am at a major intersection… I am too sq to have anything to do with drugs or anything else illegal. Now Mexico can just kiss my tourist dollars good bye.. I will spend my winters in AZ or CA.
Paul Beddows says
Like to hear deatims. Chances are you ran into the infamous “Hector The Collector”. I hav ehad verty good experiences with police, but mordida is still there, especially with transitos. My advice, First of all pretend you do not speak a word of Spanish. If they speak English start praising Mexico & its people. They are very patriotic.. I have got out of 2 tickets where I was at fault this way.
Paul Beddows says
I am mentioned in the article above. As soon as it appeared I knew the fear mongerers would appear. I am certainly not going to say its 100% percent safe, but neither is the US,,Canada or Belgium. For Rvers who stay away from drugs & bars drug dealers hangout in, I believe its quite safe. Ispend 6 months a year driivng aroudnthere and havenever had, not seen any issues. I htink whatdrives most poeples fear is the fact i shas different laws and a diiferent language which creates a bit more insecurity. If you feel any doubts, use a caravan for your first trip. Over 1/2 the people on ours return by themselves in subsequent seasons once they see what its really like.. Cnayou be murdered?Sure, butRVers havebeenmurdered in the uS and Canada. Just a couel of years ago a retired couple in a class A were murdered ona road trip in Canada. Lets face it everybodycan find themseles in the wrong place at the wrong time.
One person above mentioned power issues and he is absolutely right. You do need a power protector, not just a surge protector, but one that cuts the power off it too high or too low. There cost about $275 . Once in Mexico youcan go to a Home Depot and for about $100 buya boxthat will actuallybring low voltage up and drop down high woltage. Theri capacitywont runan A?C but they will run a micowave, TV and at least give you power whenthe line voltage is out of whack.
When comes to safety try to use the toll roads and never drive at night. If you ifnd yourself short on time to reach the RV park, look for a truck stop type Pemexgas station. Nearly alll will let you camp overnight . Don’t park off in a dark corner.
I have put together a ittle slide show of RVing in Mexico. It should give a pretty good idea of what its like. http://www.mexicorvbuddies.com/mexslide.php
Joseph Sede says
You would have to be a fool to travel to Mexico.
Paul Beddows says
I am guessing you never have. .Most people who make statements like that, haven’t..
F. Brent Betenson says
We traveled to Baja California almost every year from 1972 to 2004. Summers in the midrift area on both coasts. Winters to La Paz and the Cabo areas. Mostly in a truck/camper rig towing a boat.
We never had a serious problem. Once we blew two tires within a 15 mile stretch. Big-O-tires that were later shown to be defective. The Green Angles took me 75 miles into Loreto to buy used replacement tires, no new tires available, and then back to my stranded truck. They wouldn’t take anything, but I convinced them to a $20 tip.
We became concerned for our safety in 2004 and haven’t returned. No real reason, maybe just getting older and more cautious. I would consider another winter on the Baja, really miss the fishing, maybe this year.
JOSE A. GOMEZ says
Well, I read all this story and comments, and Im agree with most of all that was written above, except that Mexico in not Safe at all, as mentioned I agree that is equal that every place around the world: “Lets face it everybody can find themseles in the wrong place at the wrong time”.
Im an RVer for many, many years, I have been RVing in all the provinces of Canada and in at least 45 states of U.S. with my family, pulling a TT with a Ford diesel and ofcourse ALL over in Mexico. I had a robbery in US one time.
Im writing this because Im Mexican and live actually en GUANAJUATO, so I can something to tell.
Dont be afraid to come to visit our country, just follow the important tips and advices, that most of them has been mentioned above. Every winter time I see a lot of RVer in our country, most of them from Canada now, in the past were more from US.
Drive safely and take care. Best regards for all of you.
Scott says
Hello Jose. You say you have a ford diesel, so I assume that diesel mechanics are available in mexico if you might need one? I understand finding parts may pose a problem, but amost every article I read advises not to take a diesel powered vehicle into mexico due to a loack of finding a qualified mechanic. So does your experience somewhat dipel that myth? Thanks for your advice.
JOSE A. GOMEZ says
Yes Scott, I have a ford diesel F250 PSD 1996 ECSB 2WD. In reallity there are very few qualified mechanic and finding parts may be a problem. I am my self mechanic, I have learned a lot (going from 0) about diesel Ford (Navistar) engine thanks to the Ford forums that Im subscribed, because I dont trust in the mayority of mechanics; and in my Town there are an International Dealer that carry some spare parts for the motor and I get the parts that I cant find here directly from USA online.
I have made several mods to my truck myself, without issues thanks to the diesel forums; my truck only goes to a shop when it needs some about brakes, suspension and paint and Im there looking carefully what are they doing.
So actually I can say that is more reallity than myth.
For that reason Id recommend to carry several spare parts, manuals and books for your trucks. I have noticed that the RVs I have met, they usually do that.
I hope this answer your question.
Bob says
I have spent 6 months out of year in Mexico for last 13 years. I always drive down ( to Pto Vallarta area). If I have a lot to haul I take my Ford F-250, sometimes with a trailer. I have a lumber rack but with 3/4′ plywood made a platform out of whole roof, bolted down on lumber rack, and doubled space to carry things. Mexicans are always admiring the idea. I’ve also driven my 20′ Dodge van Leisure Travel conversion camper. I bring that when I.m not hauling s0 much suffand when I have it I tend to explore the country a lot more.It is true the roads can do some damage due to narrowness and potholes, and there are a lot of speed bumps( Topes) that you don’t see till it’s too late. My camper developed some new rattles down there. But we drive Rgv;s because we like the convenience of bringing home with us. There are so many special and beautiful places in that lovely country you will never see unless you are in an RV, and Paul Beddows seems to know his stuff when he recommends using smaller RV’s .Parking and maneuvering through narrow streets is difficult. But staying on a beach in a camper van is hard to beat.
Bring old tennis balls and all used and cheap kids shoes and beat up sauce and frying pans. The folks you give them to will be sop grateful and helpful and you’ll feel good about it. Mexicans are much underestimated and unappreciated in our country but we can learn a lot from them about love and patience…And trying to speak Spanish will make instant friends.. They don’t sneak into the USA because they dislike living in Mexico. They do it for their families and send money home whenever they can . a lot of the time.
Croft Randle says
We have spent six winters (5 months of each) solo RVing in Mexico. We travel alone because we like our own schedule and change our route several times each year as we talk to people along the way. If we like a place we may stay a month, if the weather is not to our liking we may move on after a day or two. We feel safe and confident enough that we do not need the security of a caravan or even a travel buddy. We have RV’d in every State of Mexico. We had three relatively minor traffic accidents, only one of which involved another vehicle and all of which we were able to drive away from. All three were fully covered by our still reasonably priced Mexican Insurance (San Xavier).
We drink bottled water which is cheap and easily available at every OXXO convenience store in sizes ranging up to 20 litres. Mexicans don’t drink the tap water and neither do we We spend pesos which we get from bank or large grocery store ATM’s. We would never show disrespect by asking Mexicans to take dollars. Visitors to the US or Canada do not ask us to take their national currency so why should we be different?
The advice in above posts is valid. Don’t travel at night or hang out in late night bars. Do not associate with the drug trade. Ever! Basically we follow the same guidelines we follow at home. Be aware of your surroundings, be respectful and if something does not feel right, leave. We are always back at the RV early, usually by sundown.
If you want to travel on libre (free, no toll) roads use common sense. Follow a bus or truck as they know where the topes (speed bumps) are. By doing this you can save a lot on tolls but keep your speed down, these roads are often rough.
Don’t be afraid to eat at street side food stands, In general they are cleaner than many/most greasy spoons at home and you will find some wonderful, reasonably priced food there as well as getting close to the locals. Take a cab downtown, grab an outside table at a restaurant, order a coffee, drink or a meal (or all three) and watch the people interacting with each other. It is guaranteed to be one of the memories you take home. Let the Mexicans practice their English on you while you try out your Spanish on them. You will make instant friends.
Don’t be too concerned about not speaking Spanish, you will get by. I would suggest learning to read a menu or at the very least, carry a pocket size Spanish dictionary so you can order a beer or eggs.. In a situation where nothing on the menu looks familiar just point at something someone else is eating and ask for the same. Everyone will have a laugh and you will get a good meal. Don’t worry about the cost, it will be less than you expect Most Mexicans can speak at least a little English and as soon as they see you try to speak their language they will meet you half way.
The best advice I can give you is,this, be respectful, you are in THEIR country!
Steve Fennell says
Thanks very much for all the wonderful insight. We’re glad to hear you have enjoyed your many adventures in Mexico!
JOSE A. GOMEZ says
Totally agree with what you mentioned.
Chuck Griffiths says
We just came back from 2 weeks at great RV Park in San Carlos…a short drive from AZ. but this article misses one important fact that many of us with newer diesels have to deal with…ULSD fuel. Because it is not available, I bought a 75 gallon portable tank with integral pump and automative nozzle to get me down and back. The 12 volt alligator clips easily reach the the battery in my 5th wheel. But I wish I could go further into MX but chose not to fool with the old diesel and warranty issues with my ’15 GMC 3500.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Chuck thanks for mentioning the ULSD. I just didn’t have room to include it, but experts like Paul Beddows will tell you that it is a huge issue for diesel owners traveling into Mexico. How nice that you could get a setup like that for your rig, very cool.
joe falinski says
we travel a short distance into Mexico from Arizona to Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico every Thanksgiving with our class C – this area is very RV-friendly, and a full hook-up space near the beach is $21 USd/nite – or beachfront is $29 USD/nite if you are lucky enough to get one of those. Love it there, and have explored as far south on mainland as Puerto Lobos. We also have a timeshare in Cabo san Lucas – and have seen the RV caravans driving down the baja a number of times, as we like to explore the south end of baja. Seems that people who have been there – usually love it – and people who have “heard stories” have a fear of Mexico. It’s like anywhere else – use good judgement, be kind, and stay out of areas you shouldn’t be in after dark – pretty simple. I look forward to joinging one of the baja caravans in a few years once we get a newer RV.
Jeffrey Rapp says
One issue with RV”ing in Mexico is the lack of ULS diesel fuel.
We took our then brand new Prism, built on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis, to Baja in early 2015. This engine requires #2 ULS diesel I spent hours before leaving trying to find out if it was available, and never really got the answer. In fact, I’m still not sure, but I believe it is available in the part of Baja near the US, but not below. I don’t know about the rest of Mexico.
I also don’t know if it made any difference. I had to add DEF to the tank earlier than I expected to, which may have been the result of using the wrong diesel fuel.
I’m still curious. Does anyone have an answer to these questions?
.
Rodney says
The more the worriers stay home the better. If everyone vacationed in Mexico all the RV parks would be stacked to the roof with tourists and prices much higher. I have visited just about every part of Mexico over the past 30 years: Yucatan, Palenque etc. / Mexico City, Popocatepetl / Baja from top to bottom and back / Acapulco / down the west coast / down the east coast / Jocotitlan, Valle de Bravo, Iguala / and drove through on a trip from NYC to Panama / and in the past three years have spent a total of about twelve months on the west coast of Mexico. In all of this – over 30 years – the only crime I encountered was a single vehicle breakin problem. Shhhhh. Don’t spread this kind of information around though. And if you go, don’t deal drugs, or you will get in with people almost as bad as in some parts of Chicago..
Brian says
My first “RV” trip through Mexico was in 1971. For the past 10 years we take our 40′ motorhome and travel all over Mexico. We have been in 29 of the 31 states. I think we are probably in the wrong Mexico because it is nothing even remotely like the naysayers claim. We have never experienced crime of any kind. Our only encounters with police has been when they helped us when we get lost. No one will claim there is not crime but our experience has been that the majority of crime in Mexico is criminals killing criminals. Crime happens in the US too. We don’t feel there is any greater risk to us when we roam all over Mexico.
As far as diesel fuel and ULSD – I have no idea what is going to happen. There have been news items in Mexican publications saying money has been allocated and work begun on converting refineries to produce ULSD. But then the price of oil dropped so we do not know if they have continued. A couple other things of note about fuel in Mexico – the new president has opened up Mexico to allow foreign companies to enter into the oil business for the first time since 1936. This was done because Mexico has lots of oil but they do not have the technology to get to it – underwater drilling to deep for their equipment – horizontal drilling beyond their capabilities – so new fields should be opening up soon – that could mean new refineries. ALSO – as of April 1 they are allowing oil companies other than Pemex to open stations in Mexico – Gulf has almost immediate plans for 100 stations – some new and some buying out Pemex stations. There are a couple of consortiums of Pemex franchisees who have joined together to use their buying power to buy fuel produced in the US at lower prices than they can from Pemex – they will haul with their own tankers to their stations in Mexico if US prices mean lower costs to them. BUT – trucks in Mexico do not require ULSD so their is no market for ULSD at this point – only trucks from the US that enter Mexico require ULSD to there is little motivation for them to provide ULSD. It is hoped that once Mexico can provide ULSD they will require new trucks to be ULSD trucks – then ULSD will have to be available. When any or all of this happens is still anyone’s guess.
JOSE A. GOMEZ says
Yes, thats all the truth about ULSD in my coutry. Maybe it could change soon, with the foreign companies opening, but who knows.
Regards.
Rodney says
And the gross bias of the news media was very clearly demonstrated a couple of years ago in the case of an incident in Mazatlan. It was headlines all over, that a canadian woman had been attacked in an elevator in a major hotel. She certainly was attacked, and certainly should not have been. But the media’s refusal to explain the circumstances was inexcusible. I was living in Mazatlan at the time it happened. Everyone there was aware that this woman had been running all over the hotel at 3 am, completely naked, and severely drunk or otherwise stoned out of her mind. Of course that is no excuse to assault her, but if you are THAT stupid ………….
Ed Moran says
I have had no problems going to Mexico for 7 years – great people, culture, food, beach, climate and much more. Respect the people and know some conversational Spanish – you will have no problems.
R. J..Piasecki says
With all the many wonderful places to visit here in the U.S.A. I can see no reason whatsoever to place myself and my family in harms way by RVing in a third world country . And please don’t compare the U.S. to Mexico as being “just as safe or safer” by referencing the worst crime ridden places in this country, Those areas are common knowledge to Americans and easily avoided.. There is nothing in Mexico that is so great that I need to risk my safety and/or finances to see. I would be apprehensive the entire time I was there so why bother. You go right ahead and travel there and perhaps you wont be shaken down or kidnapped. I have been there and will never go back. If this makes me a “worry wart” so be it.
Rodney says
Hi RJ:
I suggest you check the data for yourself. If you do, you will find that the homicide rate in Washington DC is substantially higher than the homicide rate in Mexico City. I haven’t heard congressmen or senators complaining about the threat to their safety.
And let me put it to you another way: suppose someone were to decide to drive to Mexico, and were dumb enough to choose to cross the border at the very worst (highest crime) crossing pount – Juarez; and suppose further they were silly enough to decide to take the main route through town, instead of the ring road; and in addition imagine they we so stupid they decided to do so at night, rather than broad daylinght; and let’s further assume it so happened they were driving through town at the exact same time there was a gunfight going on between rival drug gangs; and still further suppose the fight happened to be going on, on the same route through town they had selected; and finally, that the gunfight was in progress at the exact same location on that route, at the exact moment they happened to pass by. OK?
Now I have a question for you: Given all the above assumptions, how likely is it that this dumb klutz would be hit in the crossfire? The answer it that, certainly, it is possible. But, realistically, quite unlikely – even in the unimaginably ridiculous set of conditions I suggested you consider.
There is a stretch of highway in Canada (in British Columbia) where, everyone agrees, at the very least nineteen people have disappeared over the past twenty or thirty years. Some claim the number known to have gone missing is over forty. And the homicide rate in Canada is appreciably lower than that in the United States. Crime against tourists in Mexico is almost imperceptibly different from zero – 29 million foreigners visit Mexico every year. Yet you are impressed when every one of the very rare incidents in Mexico is reported with enthusiasm by your (american and canadian) circulation-hungry news media.
I have already suggested that if you visit Mexico don’t deal drugs. Here’s another piece of advice: don’t start an argument with someone carrying a machete – whether he is in Mexico, the United States or Canada. Or Switzerland, for that matter.
Rodney.
JOSE A. GOMEZ says
Well said Rodney.
R. J..Piasecki says
Thank you for the self righteous essay. I seem to have struck a nerve. I still have NO intention of visiting your home.
Rodney says
Hi RJ:
JFTR: My home is in Canada. I spend a few months in Mexico in winter.
Rodney.
John Chambers says
Further, it would be nice if folks would learn the meaning of “third world country”. There are various definitions and except for the one related to WWII alliances, the expression does not apply to Mexico. Third world countries do not have megamalls, superhighways, mass transit, etc.
The idea that anything less than American affluence constututes third world status is stupefyingly arrogant and and indication of a total lack of global perspective.
Bernard Barbour says
All this negative talk about Mexico has got me riled up. I’ve spent over 6 months driving and camping all over Mexico. The first time 6 months, then 8 months driving all the way to Nicaragua and back to the USA. From the Pacific side to the Gulf and Caribbean of Mexico and down into Belize, I have great memories and a fondness for Mexico that only those who have stayed there some time will understand. I’m currently preparing for a trip to drive from the USA all the way to bottom of Argentina. All I can advise anyone who has something negative to say is to get out there and travel. “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness” Mark Twain
Steve Fennell says
Hi Bernard,
Thanks for the positive comments of traveling to Mexico and beyond. All the best in your journey to Argentina.
JOSE A. GOMEZ says
+1 here what Steve said. And Bernard if you need something been in Mexico let me know and I will do everything possible to help you.