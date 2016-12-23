The Best (and Worst) Time to Go RVing in New Orleans

0 SHARES 140 VIEWS Share Tweet

New Orleans conjures up images of Mardi Gras revelers, street parades and jazz music. But if you think the best time to go RVing in New Orleans is during the city’s world famous parties, don’t make your reservations just yet. That’s because the perfect time to take your rig to the Big Easy might surprise you.

The Worst and Best Time to Go RVing in New Orleans



Mardi Gras isn’t just an event, it’s a season. The big, colorful parades and parties that happen during Mardi Gras season begin on January 6. It’s in conjunction with the Christian occasion known as “The Feast of Epiphany.” The revelry culminates with a giant, city-wide finale on Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. This big party can occur anytime between February 3 and March 9. During this time, Mardi Gras is renown the world over and is a top draw for tourists all walks of life, including RVers.

However, as the environment always plays a vital to enjoying the lifestyle, RVers should realize that the weather during Mardi Gras season in New Orleans isn’t the best. For instance, you’ll endure cool temperatures in the low 60s and around five inches of rain on average.

Also, if you’re thinking of RVing to New Orleans for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival, aka “Jazz Fest,” close weather-watching is also recommended.

Since 1970 the city’s second most famous event occurs the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May. By this time of year temperatures can soar into the high 80s, with thick humidity and rain. Like Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest spawns numerous unofficial performances and celebrations throughout the Crescent City. It also creates traffic jams and congestion everywhere.

So, if RV’n to N’Awlins is on your travel list (and celebrating Mardi Gras or jazz isn’t a priority) time your trip between these events. Weather during March and April is typically spring-like and comfortable. With average temperatures in the 70s, it’s an ideal time to go. You might still have rain, but the humidity is bearable and the streets are a little easier to navigate with your RV, tow vehicle, or toad.

Where to Park Your RV in New Orleans

RVers in discussion forums will tell you: the best place to park your rig is at the French Quarter RV Resort. Located in the French Quarter, the ultra-secure urban campground is easy to get to.

Additionally, scan New Orleans RV park reviews. Here, you’ll also find Pontchartrain Landing, a big rig-friendly campground on the Industrial Canal.

If you’re thinking of boondocking in New Orleans, you may want to reconsider. The city has few, if any, places to park your rig free. City RVing doesn’t come cheap, especially when it comes to America’s greatest cities like New Orleans. If you want to visit, plan your trip to coincide with the area’s best weather. You’ll keep cool and enjoy your experience even more.