The Scenic Autumn Drive You Need To Take This Season

Fall is just around the corner and one of the joys of camping this time of year is the splendor of autumn colors that will soon be on display.

While I hear the fall colors in New England are legendary I can’t imagine they can be much more spectacular than in the western states, especially when they are displayed against a mountainous backdrop.

One such location is the Nebo Mountain Scenic Byway. While the byway is worth taking any time of the year, it becomes even more jaw-dropping when the leaves begin to turn.

The byway traverses Utah’s Uinta National Forest between the cities of Nephi and Payson. The all paved road climbs to over 9,000 feet in elevation while providing breathtaking views of the Wasatch Mountains, Utah Valley, and its namesake 11,928-foot Mount Nebo, the tallest mountain in the Wasatch Range.

Don’t forget your camera as there are many scenic overlooks, opportunities to view wildlife, and of course brilliant fall foliage.

Be sure to include time to visit the Devil’s Kitchen during your visit. A short easy trail will lead you to a spectacular red rock amphitheater with eroded sandstone spires reminiscent of Bryce Canyon.

When you go:

Best viewing time varies year to year, usually starting mid to late September.

Plan at least two hours to fully enjoy the drive and Devil’s Kitchen. The route is closed by the winter.

Getting there:

The byway is a paved 38 mile two lane road with many curves and bends.

There are several sections with steep grades, so it is not suitable for larger RVs. Best to leave your RV near either end of the byway and tour it using your tow vehicle or dinghy.

The north end of the byway departing town can be found at N40° 01.431 W111° 43.308.

You can locate the south end of the byway departing Hwy 132 at N39° 43.111 W111° 43.871.

The trailhead for Devils Kitchen is located at N39° 48.296 W111° 41.324.

Camping:

There are numerous campgrounds along the byway as well as many dispersed campsites (boondocking).

If you are traveling the byway north to south a great spot to drop the RV for the day or spend the night (dispersed camping) is a large area at N39° 45.537 W111° 42.613.

The road from Hwy 132 to this point contains a couple of gentle curves and no excessive grades making it suitable to most any RV.

Enjoying the beautiful fall colors… just another great adventure in RVing!

