5 Scenic Towns To Take Your RV This Fall

For many people, fall is the best season to go camping. The weather is cooler, there are usually fewer crowds than during the summer, and we can see all of the colorful fall foliage. This time of year also brings lots of events like RV shows, festivals, and themed weekends leading up to Halloween.

These scenic towns will have lots of events going on throughout Fall 2018. Here’s what you won’t want to miss, and the best places to park your RV nearby.

1. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

This Western Arizona city attracts thousands of visitors and snowbirds every year. The area has lots of hiking trails, local shops and restaurants, and water activities on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River.

The city will be hosting four big events for auto, boat, and aircraft enthusiasts, including:

2. Quechee, Vermont

New England is renowned for their vibrant fall colors and charming little villages like Quechee. This tiny village in Central Vermont has lots of RV-friendly campsites by the Quechee Gorge, which turns shades of red, yellow, and orange this season.

Check out the trails in Quechee State Park to see the fall colors and steel arch bridge spanning over the gorge. You can also camp in the park; the wooded sites are big and level, but hookups are not available.

Pine Valley KOA is also located a few minutes away from the park. To celebrate Halloween, the campground will be hosting a site decorating contest from October 11-13, 2018.

Other nearby fall events include the Tunbridge World’s Fair, the 28th Annual British Invasion Auto Show, Pumpkin & Apple Celebration, a Sheep & Wool Festival, Harvest Weekend, and an Apples & Crafts Fair in Woodstock, Vermont. Read about all of the events here.

3. New Braunfels, Texas

Just outside of San Antonio, this city in Texas Hill Country celebrates beer, sausages, sauerkraut, and German culture every fall during Wurstfest. The festival is held by the Comal River with lots of vendors, carnival activities, and food trucks. This year, Wurstfest is scheduled for November 2nd-11th, 2018.

Also on the Comal River is the 51-acre Landa Park. This park has peaceful walking trails, picnic tables under tall shady trees, and a miniature train that rides around the park. You can also play mini golf, a game of regular 18-hole golf, or take a paddle boat out on Comal Springs and Landa Lake.

There are a couple of RV resorts in the city, but you can find more options north along River Road and near Canyon Lake.

4. Urbanna, Virginia

Urbanna is a quaint little port town on the Rappahannock River, which flows into Chesapeake Bay. Bethpage Camp-Resort is also located along the river and a perfect home base while you check out the many local events this season. The town is hosting a Wine & Oyster Stroll on October 13, 2018, and Virginia’s Official Oyster Festival on November 2nd & 3rd.

Bethpage Camp-Resort offers full hookup sites and their own activities throughout the fall season. In September 2018, they will be hosting Mardi Gras themed nights and Chili Cookoffs. On the weekends throughout October, they will have lots of Halloween-themed events. You can see their calendar here.

5. Leavenworth, Washington

This Bavarian village in the Cascade Mountains hosts a long-running Autumn Leaf Festival and a huge Oktoberfest every fall. By December, the town’s annual Lighting Festival turns the themed buildings into a decorated Christmas village.

Every year since 1964, the Autumn Leaf Festival has celebrated the area’s fall foliage with a parade, food contests, kids activities, and live music. It is scheduled this year for September 29th & 30th, 2018.

Their Oktoberfest is scheduled for each Friday and Saturday from October 5th-20th. They will have great beer, German food, live music, and kid-friendly activities at four different venues across town and free transportation provided around Leavenworth.



While you’re in Leavenworth, browse the Nutcracker Museum, the Christmas shop Kris Kringl, and all of the shops that line Front Street. Being in the mountains, the town has easy access to lots of hiking trails and outdoor activities like fishing and biking.

Waterfront Park is a short walk from the main street with some amazing views of the Wenatchee River. Lake Wenatchee State Park offers quiet hiking nearby and pull-thru sites with water & power hookups (30 & 50 amp).

See also: Travel The Blue Ridge Parkway This Fall