Solo RVer Clubs Take the Lonely Out of Alone

1 SHARES 58 VIEWS Share Tweet

Full-time RV travel without a partner is unthinkable to some people. But being alone on the road isn’t impossible and many people find it fun and enjoyable. Whether you’re partnered with someone, newly single or just yearning to get on the road by yourself, consider joining any of the many solo RVer clubs that can help you do it with confidence. The best part is you don’t even need to be a full-timer to join.

Solo RVer Clubs Create Community on the Road

This 74-years young solo RVer shipped her small HYMAR, class B from Graz, Austria to the Americas. “Thus far she has put on over 44000 miles. In a few months, she wants to go south to Mexico, Central America and on south into South America,” writes iRV2 member fmcnair. Clearly she didn’t want to wait for a partner to make the epic journey.

But what happens when a solo RVer actually doesn’t want to be alone? That’s when one of the many active solo RVer clubs can fill the need. You don’t have to look far to find one. “It’s nice to have the option of being in a group. When you make friends in the clubs and you go the same route sometimes, it’s nice to know you’ll run into a friendly face!” writes GraciesMom in the iRV2 Discussion Forums. Some clubs like the LoWs (Loners on Wheels) have a conservative feel, others are a little wild and many have a particular focus such as religion or hobbies.

Wandering Individuals Network (WIN)

This solo RVer club has such an active events calendar that there’s no excuse to sit around feeling lonely. Like most full-timers, WIN member events move north during summer and fly south for winter. WIN boasts up to 120 different caravan trips each year in which they take care of all the details for members “like free or inexpensive camping spots, destinations mapped out with GPS coordinates, where to dump and get water, and information about the area we’re visiting,” says the WIN website. The group has minimal requirements for joining with the exception of asking members to be “Responsible, Respectful, and Respectable.”

Solos: The Escapees Singles Club

The Escapees RV Club hosts one of the largest singles groups within the RVing community. After becoming a “SKP” member it costs just $10 annually to connect with other singles online and in person, as well as participate in rallies and events held around the country. “Escapees (SKP) is a great organization and are one of the most dedicated organizations for RV’ers. SKPs are a friendly bunch,” writes iRV2 member Route66.

RVing Women

Whether you’re just dreaming of being on the road or looking for some confidence building friendships for your travels, RVing Women has it. Founded in 1991, RVing Women is one of the oldest all-female solo RVer clubs in the world. It hosts an international roster with more than 2,000 members and oversees 18 regional chapters around the United States. Their chapters range from Solo Travelers, which unites solo women RVers from all areas of North America, to the location-specific Freewheelers Chapter of Northern California and Northern Nevada.

Remember there’s no rule that says only couples can enjoy North America’s most beautiful scenery. If you’re single and yearning to hit the road you have all the support you need in organizations like these. If you’re looking for others to encourage you in your travels and share a happy hour or two, join one or more of these solo RVer clubs. These tight knit communities one of the best ways to make connections with people who already share your desire to be free on the open road.