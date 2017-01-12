Four State Parks in Georgia that offer Great Side Trips

19 SHARES 399 VIEWS Share Tweet

Outside of Georgia’s city centers of Atlanta, Athens, and Macon and beyond the busier, trendy tourist areas, the Peach State encompasses more than 45 State Parks (with six offering RV campgrounds), which are all ideal for RVers to take a welcome rest from the road. Many of the State Parks are also conveniently and easily accessible located right off the I75, further combining convenience with practicality.

Four Must-Visit State Parks in Georgia off I-75

While you can stay and explore on Georgia`s Jekyll Island or visit historic Savannah, there are many other regions of the state that offer relaxing breaks (for a day or several days) from the road. Outdoor activities abound and many campgrounds are full service with a range of available services. There are several attractions RVers can experience along U.S. I-75, but when visiting Georgia, you just may want to plan a visit to these areas on your next RV trip in the south.

“Georgia has a vast State Parks system with campgrounds that are well-furnished,” Kim Hatcher, Public Affairs Coordinator for Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Division, told RVlife.com. “We have modern campsites and many parks are easily accessible, even for larger rigs.”

Listed below are four State Parks that offer great destinations along U.S. I-75.

1. Red Top Mountain State Park

Known for its 12,000-acre lake, Red Top Mountain State Park has more than 15 miles of trails. In fact, a popular hike is the Homestead Trail. It`s a five-plus mile hike and meanders through hardwood, pine forests with historic homesteads along the way. Also, the fishing for bass, catfish or crappie is great. So, if you have a boat or an inflatable bring it along. The 111-site campground offers big rig access with pull through sites, 30/50 amp, plus a boat ramp and a marina that are nearby. Additionally, the park is just 16 minutes from the nearest community of Acworth, in Cobb County. Exit 285 at Acworth

2. High Falls State Park

Known for its cascading waterfalls on the Towaliga River, High Falls State Park is known as the top “Top 100 Family Fishing Destinations” for its active species of hybrid and white bass. Additionally, the full service campground in the park offers big rig access, pull through sites and a dump station. Some activities among the grounds include pool access, mini-golf, a playground, hiking trails, and more. Just 36 miles northwest of Macon, the park`s campground also features lakeside yurts (that are similar to canvas and wood tents). Each features a small deck, a picnic table plus a grill, furniture, and electrical outlets. Exit 198 at Jackson

3. Georgia Veterans State Park

In honor of Georgia’s veterans, this is one of the State Parks that highlights a golf course plus a military museum that reflects the conflicts from Revolutionary War through to the Gulf War. What’s more, it’s on Lake Blackshear where boating and fishing are popular pastimes. Also, hiking trails and the on-site golf club (featuring 18-holes) are also popular. The club has 78 lodge rooms, 10 cottages and two restaurants. At the campground are 77 full service sites with pull through and big rig access. Many other amenities include beach access, a boat ramp, playground, a pet area, and workout facilities. Exit 101 at Cordele

4. Reed Bingham State Park

Located at the south end of Georgia, Reed Bingham State Park also offers excellent fishing. There is also great kayaking and canoeing (that are available for rent). Further, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the park’s Coastal Plain Nature Trail. This features one of the most diverse ecosystems in the country. Additionally, swimming, mini-golf, geocaching and birding are other activities. The 46-site pet-friendly campground offers pull through sites with big rig access, plus a boat ramp. Exit 39 at Adel

“There`s a wide range of activities,” adds Hatcher. “Many parks offer kayak, bike, paddleboard, and boat rentals as we are very focused on outdoor recreation. The parks have also recently hired many rangers to provide various educational experiences, including archery, astronomy courses, and many kids programs.”