Visit A Scenic New RV Resort On The Texas Gulf Coast

Stella Mare RV Resort recently opened in 2017 across from the beach on the Texas Gulf Coast. This popular new resort on Galveston Island has full hookup RV sites, vacation home rentals, and lots of luxurious amenities.

They have a nicely landscaped 25-acre property with palm trees and their own private lake. The resort offers spacious pull-thru and back-in RV sites, each with full hookups, a large 70’ or 90’ concrete pad, and a concrete patio. Your stay includes access to all of their amenities like the pool, showers, WiFi, and laundry facilities.

You can cool off in their pool, which has an elevated deck for Gulf Coast views, or relax in the poolside lounging chairs. They also have a poolside hot tub and a 3,000 square foot observation deck where you can get unobstructed views of the Gulf.

Their Seabreeze Room is a great place for guests to socialize, cook, and watch TV. This community area includes a kitchen, dining table, seating area, flatscreen television, and a lakefront deck.

While you’re on the island, take a break from cooking and try one of the local restaurants in town. Galveston has lots of dining options that serve everything from steaks and fresh seafood to burgers and Italian. Also swing by the resort’s own Tiki Bar, which has live music on Saturday nights, and grab a spot at the picnic tables, fire rings, or swinging benches.

This resort is not just for RVing couples and solo travelers but families can find lots of things to do. Kids love their playground and splash pad while pet owners can visit either of their two dog parks.

Nearby you have all of Galveston’s family fun attractions at your fingertips. The resort is within walking distance from the beach and a short drive from Galveston Island State Park, Schlitterbahn Waterpark, the 18-hole Moody Gardens Golf Course, and Moody Gardens.

In the summer, rates range from $74/night for back-in sites to $78 for premium pull-thru sites, and $86 for premier pull-thru sites. Stella Mare Resort also has weekly, two weeks, and monthly options available and fully furnished vacation rentals.

Amenities at a glance

Full hookup sites, pull-thrus and back-ins available

A splash pad

Free WiFi

Spacious clean bathrooms and showers throughout the property

On-site laundry

Swimming pool with an elevated pool deck and lounging chairs

Poolside hot tub

Pet-friendly with two dog parks

Handicap accommodations

Easy beach access within walking distance across the street

A Tiki Bar with picnic tables, fire rings, swinging benches, and live music on Saturday nights

Community room with kitchen, lake and ocean views

Coffee and fresh donuts every morning

Lots to see and do nearby

You can read what other RVers are saying about Stella Mare RV Resort on RV Park Reviews and make reservations on their website.

