RV Tailgating 101: Tips For Setting Up On Game Day

1 SHARES 7 VIEWS Share Tweet

Another Labor Day has come and gone, the kids are back in school, and the weather is turning. For many it is time to winterize the RV and place it in storage for the winter. But wait! College and professional football season has just begun, and that means one thing: RV tailgating!

If you have never tailgated before, here are a few tips to get you started:

Set up

Arrive early with plenty of time to beat the crowds and score the best tailgate space next to where the action is.

Be respectful of those around you. Don’t infringe on anyone else’s territory audibly or physically. Everyone wants to enjoy their time before the game, so be a friendly neighbor by setting the volume of your music or other electronic noises to an appropriate level.

Think about where the smoke will drift before getting things warmed up and throwing on the burgers and brats. What may smell good to you may not be such a pleasing aroma to your neighbor.

Power

Will you need to run your generator to power your tailgating needs? Crock Pots, microwaves, rotisserie, flat screen TVs, etc. will all likely need more power than your batteries or inverter can deliver.

Older and inexpensive generators, especially those designed for contractors, typically run at a constant high speed, no matter how much power you’re using, which wastes fuel and is noisy.

Consider using a newer electronic-controlled model that has the ability to adjust the engine speed to match your power needs. This allows for greater efficiency and produces less noise or fumes that could bother your neighbors.

Safety

When using a generator, be aware that engine exhaust contains carbon monoxide, a poisonous odorless gas that can be deadly.

Always operate your portable generator outside with its exhaust pointed far away from areas occupied by you or your tailgating neighbors. Fuel is flammable so never refuel a hot or running generator.

Being exposed to cold, heat, sun and the elements while tailgating or during the game requires extra safety precautions. In cool wet weather, dress in layers with an outer shell that will repel precipitation and wind. If the sun is out, protect yourself from harmful UV rays with sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses. Be ready for illness or emergencies by keeping a basic first aid kit in your RV.

Food is a big part of tailgating, so remember the safety rules you observe at home still apply while tailgating. Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Refrigerate leftovers in a timely manner.

If you must drink alcohol while tailgating or at the game, make certain to have a designated driver to get your RV and tailgating friends home safely.

Exiting after the game is over? Will you need to get home right away or can you linger as the crowds disperse? Having your RV parked near an exit and aimed in the right direction assures you can escape ahead of the crowd at the end of the game.

Safely tailgating with family and friends… just another great adventure in RVing!