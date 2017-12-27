Take A Break Before You Boondock In The Sun

0 SHARES 108 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Many RVers advocate driving no more than a set distance or getting to camp by a set time on days they travel, like 200 miles or 2PM.

I wholeheartedly agree that RVers should set limits on how much they drive each day to keep the experience enjoyable, but what do you do when you prefer boondocking and your known camp for the evening is out in the open on a hot day?

Instead of arriving to the boondocks in the middle of the afternoon when the temperature is high and there are likely no services, spend some down time along your route in the shade. Look for a nearby urban area where it is cooler and there are amenities like cell service, WiFi, retail stores, parks, etc.

How do you know where these shady places are? Often times you can spot them as you enter town. Common places are city parks, schools (out of session), or around the treed perimeter of box store parking lots or churches.

Other times you will need to get out your mobile device, open up Google Earth, and scan satellite images of the area where you want to take your shade break. Keep an eye out for mature trees, tall buildings, or steep hillsides that cast big shadows.

Once you find a location, note the time of day and where the shadows should be falling during your stop. Remember the shadows you will be viewing on Google Earth may not be in the same spot when you park there.

A good rule of thumb: shadows will be due north of the item casting the shadow at noon each day, moving to the northeast as the afternoon progresses.

Upon arriving at your shady location, you can enjoy a walk, do a little shopping, call a loved one, do some prep work for dinner, update your Facebook page, or take a nap. As the cool of the evening approaches you can then head back out on the road freshly rested for the drive to your campsite in the boondocks.

Enjoying relaxing travel days, just another adventure in RVing!