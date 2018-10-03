This Remote Texas Resort Has An Amazing Golf Course & RV Park

0 SHARES 53 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Tucked away in West Texas between Big Bend National Park and Big Bend State Park, Lajitas Golf Resort is the perfect setting for an away-from-it-all adventure. Set in the picturesque Chisos Mountain range, the 27,000-acre Texas resort parallels the Rio Grande and is famous for its solitude, natural beauty, and rugged desert environment.

The resort’s unique destination is rich in Old West history. Lajitas Golf Resort includes Black Jack’s Crossing Golf Course and Maverick Ranch RV Park. Black Jack’s Crossing was designed by former PGA professional Lanny Wadkins, a World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, winner of the 1977 PGA Championship, and eight-time member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

This incredible track was named after U.S. Army General “Black Jack” Pershing who pursued Pancho Villa across the Rio Grande. The par 72, 18-hole course stretches to 7,413 yards from the tips and combines historical features of the land with the stunning setting of Big Bend National Park.

Several breathtaking holes set against spectacular mountain vistas make this course a true work of art. Visitors will also be impressed with Black Jack’s Crossing pro shop, which is located in the historic Lajitas Trading Post that was built in 1899. The pro shop also houses the Longhorn Museum.

Maverick Ranch RV Park offers 101 sites, with more than half pull-throughs. The pet-friendly park features full hook-ups, 30/50 amp electrical, sewer, water, showers, restrooms, Wi-Fi, a camp store, laundry facilities, recreational trails, and pool access. Additional features include cable TV access at available sites, a clubhouse, and a TV room.

Resort activities plentiful

Guests of the Maverick Ranch RV Park enjoy all of Lajitas Golf Resort amenities and activities including the Agave Spa, Black Jack’s Crossing Golf Club, horseback trail rides, and various shooting activities. Try your hand at Five-Stand Sporting Clays, Three-Gun Combat Course, or the Cowboy Action Shoot. Mountain bike trails and a fitness center are also available to those staying at Maverick Ranch RV Park.

Ziplining is another activity the resort offers, and it’s sure to get your blood pumping. Offering several varieties of zip line experiences, all tours are conducted in the appropriately-named Quiet Canyon. There is also an equestrian center available at Lajitas Golf Resort.

After all that activity, you’re bound to build up an appetite. Several options are available at Lajitas. The main restaurant is Candelilla Café, where Tex-Mex was born. Enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the golf course.

The Thirsty Goat is the local saloon where you are sure to find ice cold Lone Star beer! Featuring Old West charm and accented with leather sofas and chairs, it’s the perfect place to sit back and enjoy the food while listening to great live music! Also, Licha’s Bakery is a great place to grab a pastry and some coffee, and Lajitas General Store offers a little bit of everything.

Area attractions

Just a few miles down the road from Lajitas Golf Resort is the quirky little ghost town of Terlingua. It’s not really a ghost town in the true sense, but it is quirky and worth a visit. The Starlight Theatre Restaurant and Saloon is the star attraction in town and offers pretty decent food and live entertainment. There’s also an annual chili cook-off in early November that attracts chili aficionados from far and wide.

When in West Texas, a visit to Big Bend National Park is also a must. Named for the prominent bend in the Rio Grande along the U.S.–Mexico border, this park encompasses a large and remote part of the Chihuahuan Desert. Its main attraction is backcountry recreation in the arid Chisos Mountains and in canyons along the river.

There are so many things to discover when visiting one of the country’s 60 National Parks, and Big Bend is no exception. From scenic drives to exploring the numerous ranger programs, Big Bend National Park is enormous in size and even larger in its offerings.

Many visitors enjoy exploring the backcountry, river rafting trips, day hikes, bicycling, and even visits across the border into Mexico at designated crossings of the Rio Grande.

There are also several very informative visitor centers throughout the park, as well as a Fossil Discovery Exhibit. Though interesting, the parking area at the exhibit is not recommended for RVs or trailers. Open from dawn to dusk, the Fossil Discovery Exhibit is located eight miles north of Panther Junction on the Persimmon Gap Entrance Road, Highway 385.

RV camping is available throughout Big Bend National Park. More details can be found on NPS.gov and on RV Park Reviews.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a weekly golf blog, The 19th Hole, for RV Life. You can reach him at rstedman@gmail.com.