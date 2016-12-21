Upgrading? The Airstream Classic 33 Just Might be the Ticket

0 SHARES 188 VIEWS Share Tweet

The Classic series from Airstream is one of the top sellers in the company`s trailer line and the 2017 Classic 33 is the latest offering of these popular silver-bullet trailers. A one-up from the Classic 30, the 33’ adds two feet and introduces some interesting concepts.

“The Classic 30 has been really successful in our trailer series,” says Bryan Melton, General Manager, Travel Trailers of Airstream, Inc. “The Classic 33′ is not taking the place of the Classic 30′, which still has a spot with us. It’s a 2017 model with an entirely new floor plan. The Classic 30’ has been a record sale for us and ranked top five in our trailer sales. Therefore, we expanded the Classic family, allowing consumers to go either smaller or larger in this trailer series.”

Although the Airstream Land Yacht Limited Edition is one trailer you have to see and it`s always interesting to see what’s new about the Airstream Basecamp, the Classic 33 is another new model certainly worth walking through at the RV shows.

At 33 feet with a dual-axle design, this Classic expands the comfort level on the road. For instance, a unique design is its rear lavatory. A generous space with ample headroom, it occupies much of the rear of the trailer. As a result, users will appreciate many features including the china toilet, lavy sink with Kohler facet, a heated towel bar, and removable head-held shower head, also by Kohler.

Further, in light of the new lavatory, the bedroom of the Classic 33 was engineered in the front of the trailer with a solid-walled door. Space isn’t sacrificed and comfort/convenience is provided by a queen bed, pillow-top memory foam mattress, Oceanair day/night shades, a cedar-lined wardrobe, and a HD LED TV.

The Classic 33 Living Area

One of the most important functions of any trailer is comfort, and the Airstream Classic 33 elaborates on this effort. Those who can’t part without a laptop for more than a day will appreciate the dedicated work station. Another plus is it comes with a castor banquet chair, filing cabinets and drawers.

When it’s time to entertain or relax, automatically activate the dim lighting, day/night shades, and drop-down 65-inch Powered Smart HD projection TV (over the bay window) to create a home theater environment. Audio/video components are by Polk and Bose. Also, the Classic 33 offers Villa upholstery throughout, including on the leather sofa and dinette.

What’s more, the galley features a stainless steel sink and facet by Kohler, a DuPont Corian surface countertop and three-burner cook top. A convection microwave, an LP gas oven and a two-way nine cubic-foot refrigerator are other standards. Additionally, the dinette automatically retracts to provide an additional sleeping area.

“The Classic 33 has the addition of a home office, home theater, and a massive bathroom,” says Eric Davis of Haydocy Airstream & RV based in Columbus, Ohio. “Also, Airstream is a true lifestyle to its owners and it’s their home on wheels. Airstream really did their math with the Classic 33 and essentially separated themselves in the industry with these designs.”

Other features Include:

Overhead storage

Overhead roof locker w/LED lighting

Powered ZipDee Patio Awning w/Sunbrella fabric

Seamless Woven Vinyl Flooring

Handcrafted interior cabinetry

1000W pure sine inverter

LED interior lighting throughout

“The Classic 33 is primarily for two people with the occasional guests to travel North America,” says Melton. “This is a true travel trailer two people can comfortably live in it for extended trips, if not full-time.”

While it may help to have a mechanical engineering degree to fully understand the backbone of Airstreams (and the Classic 33), those that are so inclined (or even those that are not) will come to appreciate its structure.

For example, the traditional silver shell is a Monocoque fluorocarbon UV aluminum exterior, with a one-piece aluminum roof. Several features in between, such as the welded aluminum window frames, tempered windows, 5/8-inch tongue and groove flooring, and insulated aluminum underbelly, all combine to support functionality in many conditions. The Classic 33 comes with a transferable two-year limited Airstream warranty.