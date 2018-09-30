See The Colorful Fall Foliage In Upstate New York

0 SHARES 100 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Upstate New York is a great place to travel during the fall months when the leaves begin painting the forests with various shades of gold, red, and orange-colored leaves.

Located about 40 miles north of Syracuse, right in the heart of all that color, is the small village of Pulaski, home to Streamside RV Park and Golf Course.

Streamside RV Park offers 60 sites with full hookups. Amenities include 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, and a restaurant appropriately called Divots.

Previous guests have raved about Divots Restaurant and Bar, which features mouthwatering burgers and wraps, among other dinner specials. A libation or two are also available.

Their golf course is a unique 12-hole course, a par 47 measuring 3,522 yards. That’s not to say it isn’t challenging. The first two holes, for example, are a short par 4 and par 3, respectively, but both feature two-tiered greens. The next two holes are both short par 5s, but each offers hazards in the form of water, large trees, or a drainage ditch. In all, the course is fun but challenging for all levels of play.

The village of Pulaski revolves heavily around fishing tourism. It is located on the Salmon River, which is named for the salmon which return to the river each fall during the salmon run. The area is a major draw for sport fishing, as is Lake Ontario, the shore of which is three miles to the west of the village. The fishing season culminates in the fall with the Salmon River Festival.

Don’t miss a visit to nearby Salmon River Falls. This hidden gem officially called the Salmon River Falls Unique Area, encompasses 112 acres in the town of Orwell in northern Oswego County.

It offers a 1,100-foot wheelchair accessible trail that leads from the parking area to a view of the falls. The 110-foot waterfall and 3,000-foot long gorge are the key attributes at Salmon River Falls. The area offers fantastic photo opportunities, especially when the fall colors arrive or the plentiful snow of winter.

