Two Waterless RV Toilets for Easier Waste Management

RVing is great fun, but dealing with your holding tanks isn’t. Thankfully, these two new waterless RV toilets, the Laveo by Dry Flush and the Incinolet are making RV waste management a little easier.

Should you decide to convert your RV toilet to one of these waterless models, you can still use your RV toilet paper of choice. As a bonus, you can say goodbye to your black tank forever.

Consider These New Waterless RV Toilets

Laveo by Dry Flush

If you’ve ever had infants around the house, you know about the miracle of the Diaper Genie. The Laveo by Dry Flush works using the same concept. Instead of relying on water and chemicals to manage human waste, this unit simply bags it up and transfers it to an odor-free cartridge.

The Laveo made its debut in 2014 and is rapidly gaining fans for many reasons including:

The Dry-Flush is Easy to Operate

According to the company, “There is no need for wastewater/black water pumping/dumping or adding of chemicals. Waste is automatically encapsulated during a “flush” and hidden in a lined container under the seat. When the cartridge is expended, lift up the toilet seat and the trim piece just under it. Lift out the liner bag containing wrapped waste. You will never see or smell waste at any time.”

The Dry Flush doesn’t need to be installed, vented or require constant electricity in order to operate. It’s only moving part relies on an electrically charged battery to operate the unit. About every 500 hours you can recharge it with any 120v outlet.

The unit costs about the same as a composting toilet, starting at about $800. The downside of the Dry Flush is that it requires you to buy proprietary cartridges. Three at a time cost $49.95 and are currently available from the company and a growing list of retailers. Each cartridge lasts for about 17 uses.

The Incinolet

The Incinolet waterless RV toilet gives a whole new meaning to the term “light a fire under your seat.” Instead of relying on water to manage waste, the Incinolet incinerates it with the push of a button. The end result is less than one tablespoon of clean, germ-free ash for every 3 or 4 uses.

The Dallas, Texas-based company has been manufacturing it for more than 40 years. Typically only found in tiny homes and serious expedition vehicles like the Kiravan, the Incinolet is gaining fans within the RV consumer market as well.

How The Incinolet Works

Like the Dry-Flush, you’ll need the company’s proprietary bowl liners to use the device. Place one of these specially coated liners into the bowl before use and the shiny toilet never needs cleaning or maintenance.

The Incinolet works when you push a button to incinerate waste held in a special chamber. A blower and heater kickstarts the 1200 degree Fahrenheit incineration process and a small amount of smoke gets sent through an odor control catalyst similar to ones found in automobile. The four-inch exhaust vent required allows the smoke to escape. The heater cycles on and off for 60 minutes to provide optimum combustion and the blower continues to run for about 30 minutes to cool the incineration chamber.” Even when the process is happening, the toilet can be used during the nearly two-hour cycle. Although the Incinolet requires electricity, it only consumes about one kilowatt hour per cycle.

Like other waterless RV toilets, such as a composting unit, you won’t need a black tank with the Incinolet. This stainless steel throne never needs draining and can be used in any climate. It’s more complicated to install than the Dry-Flush, but the benefit is you’ll only deal with a minuscule amount of ash.

The Incinolet starts at $1,800 depending on how and where it will be used (different models are available for RV, marine, cabin and other types of installations).

Have you tried one of these waterless RV toilets? We’d love to hear your feedback!