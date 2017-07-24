Wilderness On Wheels: Providing Camping For Those With Mobility Challenges

19 SHARES 65 VIEWS Share Tweet

The sights and sounds of the natural world are a highlight to any outdoor adventure and a driving reason many people take the plunge into RV life. Being able to get out and feel the breeze on your face while listening to the rustle of leaves overhead, the babble of a brook, or quietly watching a deer graze are part of what connects us to the Earth.

At the base of Kenosha Pass, Colorado on a 20-acre hillside covered with aspen and pine trees is a unique privately run campground. Wilderness on Wheels is a non-profit campground that has been opening the magic of the forests to people of all abilities and their families since it first opened in 1986. Generous donations, grants, and thousands of hours spent by volunteers have built ramps, boardwalks, and wheelchair access to the surrounding wilderness making the outdoor facility possible.

Wilderness on Wheels includes a mile-long wheelchair accessible boardwalk that climbs to an elevation of 9,000 feet and showcases spectacular views of the valley and surrounding area, including Mount Logan, Kataka Mountain, and Geneva Peak. A second boardwalk allows access to Kenosha Creek as it tumbles along the valley floor, and a private pond offers fishing access to those wishing to wet their line. (No fishing license is required since it is on private property.)

Wilderness on Wheels has two camper/small RV accessible camping sites (no hookups), a dozen tent camp sites, and several huts and cabins that are wheelchair accessible. Fire pits and picnic tables are provided. Because the campground is small, reservations are recommended, particularly for popular weekends and holidays. Kids and leashed dogs are welcomed. The campground also offers special events and activities. For more information, visit their website at www.wildernessonwheels.org or call (303)-403-1110.