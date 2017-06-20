The Pros and Cons of Installing a Wood Stove for RVs

2 SHARES 56 VIEWS Share Tweet

Summer heat is just beginning and winter is probably the last thing on your mind today. But now that good weather is here, there’s no better time to kick off those long-awaited RV upgrades. Here’s a unique RV mod you might not have considered: a wood stove for RVs.

Can You Burn Wood Inside Your RV?

The mere idea of a wood stove for RVs sounds crazy to many campers. But a growing number of fearless cold-weather loving RVers see this upgrade differently. If you do any cold weather RVing you might want to consider this off-beat way to keep warm. Many RVers have installed wood-burning fireplaces and lived to tell about it.

“When I’m stretched out in bed in wintertime, it doesn’t get any better than this” says hardcore winter camper Peter Polaco. This former pro-wrestler and founder of the popular JustinCredible YouTube channel lives in a 21′ Class C motorhome. In this video about his RV fireplace, he gives his RV hack rave reviews.

The Kimberly™ is the most well-known wood stove for RVs. “Our EPA-certified and CSA-certified Kimberly small wood stove is ideal for homes, tiny houses, cabins, yurts, RVs, bus conversions, tree houses, boats, and emergency preparedness,” writes the inventor Roger Lehet. The wood stove idea came to him after he lost his home in the last recession.

“We took refuge on a 30-foot boat in the middle of the Puget Sound near Vashon Island, Washington, where I grew up,” he told Mother Earth News. To keep warm in the chilly Northwest, he created a small, safe, EPA-certified wood stove for RVs, boats and tiny homes.

“What a beautiful invention,” says Johnson in the video. “Roger, good job on building the stove!”

RVers Debate Pros and Cons of a Wood Stove for RVs

The benefits of a wood stove for RVs still doesn’t win over many people. In the iRV2 Discussion Forums discussion about “Wood stove in your motorhome or trailer,” member 38special says “Having been in the fireplace and wood stove business for 35 years, there is no way I would put one in an RV.”

However in the same discussion, akartist writes:

“I have a vintage 69 trailer and I have been using a cast iron tiny wood cook stove in it now for 10 years. I am able to live in my trailer even in the winter because the wood stove does not create any condensation that would ruin most trailers in the winter. Common sense is all that is needed to have a wood stove in a camper or RV.”

Wood stoves for RVs aren’t for everyone. But if you ever camp out in arctic temperatures, that old-fashioned heat source could be just what you need to stay warm.