Benefits Of Boondocking: You Never Know What You’ll Find

A few weeks back I shared why I feel boondocking is more memorable than staying in RV parks.

While you never know exactly what you will find in the boondocks, pleasant surprises seem to come with the territory. The following are a few surprises my wife and I recently experienced in our western travels.

Pulling off to boondock along Indian Ranch Road in California’s Panamint Valley, I noticed a patch of rain exposed gravel that appeared to be different and more densely clustered than other portions of our campsite.

After setting up camp I took a closer look and discovered that the rocks looked more like a discard pile from a rock hound than occurring natural. The specimens were a different in both shape and color than the others, picking up a dusty black piece and holding it up to the sun I quickly realized it was obsidian!

Wow, quite the surprise! What was obsidian doing out in the middle of a valley? Was it deposited by a recent rock hound like I first thought, or was it left by a Native American hundreds or thousands of years ago and only recently exposed by a flash flood?

Public land administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is a favorite of boondockers. The BLM controls large tracts across the west for the good of the public including; recreation (boondocking), grazing rights, mineral exploration and more without a bunch of over restrictive regulations.

More than once we have shared BLM boondocking locations with cattle, where typically there are cows, fences and corrals not far away.

For those that love collecting Western Americana like I do, this is a perfect chance to add date nails to your collection as many of the fence poles began their life out west as railroad ties. Finding a date nail while boondocking is always a nice surprise.

Speaking of BLM land and grazing rights, another pleasant surprise I recently experienced while boondocking on BLM land in eastern California was a visit by a sheep.

While completing my morning Bible Study I saw movement out of the corner of my eye and spotted a solo sheep approaching our camp (see photo). It was obviously looking to reunite itself with the flock, but welcomed my companionship (from afar) before wandering off in another direction.

Pleasant surprises you won’t experience in an RV park, just another adventure in RVing!