Visiting Whitehorse, Yukon On The Alaska Highway

For those adventuresome RVers driving the Alaska Highway to Alaska this year, a stop in Whitehorse should be on the agenda.

Whitehorse, in Canada’s Yukon Territory, is located 1,550 miles north of Seattle. In Whitehorse, it’s like stepping back in time, but with lots of modern-day amenities, like those available at Caribou RV Park.

Caribou RV Park is located about 15 minutes south of Whitehorse. The park is open early May through October and offers 40 pull-through spaces. Their amenities include 15/30 amp electrical, water, Wi-Fi, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a dump station, walking trails, fire pits, cable TV at some sites, and a car/RV wash.

A short walk from the resort is Wolf’s Den Restaurant, a German-themed establishment featuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

About 18 miles from Caribou RV Park is the popular Mountain View Golf Club. This 18-hole track opened in 1986 and offers summer golf till nearly midnight! Mountain View features three sets of tees and stretches 6,507 yards from the tips.

The course offers lots of variety that requires strategy and skill. Also, Mountain View Golf Club offers a driving range, putting green, a short game practice facility, as well as a fully-stocked retail store with a great selection of products at reasonable prices. The club also features a lounge with beverages and basic snacks.

Whitehorse’s MacBride Museum is a must-visit while in the area. The museum was named in honor of the tireless efforts of Bill MacBride who helped preserve the past for those in the present.

Founded by the Yukon Historical Society, MacBride Museum contains more than 40,000 pieces of material history including photographs, documents, and objects that tell the stories from Yukon First Nations, the natural world, the Klondike Gold Rush, and more.

You also won’t want to miss a visit to the S.S. Klondike National Historic Site. This sternwheeler greets visitors to the city and represents an age when the City of Whitehorse served as the transportation hub of the entire region.

During the late 1890s, the S.S. Klondike transported miners, their families, and those wishing to take advantage of the Klondike Gold Rush. This historic sternwheeler is available for self-guided tours and has easy access and RV parking.

For more information about the area, visit YukonInfo.com.

