RV Storage Space: How Important Is It?

Do You Really Need Extra Storage Space In Your RV?

When considering the features of an RV, many potential buyers might overlook one critical aspect: storage space. But as any seasoned RVer will tell you, the way an RV handles storage can make or break your traveling experience.

Consider storage space when shopping for an RV

There are numerous considerations when shopping for an RV—size, style, floor plan, cost, age, among others. With these in mind, the significance of an RV’s storage space might elude you. However, once you start using your RV, the importance of storage becomes paramount.

Whether you need a place for clothing, space for dinnerware, or storage for outdoor tools, having adequate storage will heavily influence your camping trip’s ease and comfort.

Storage spaces can impact safety

While storage could be quantified in cubic feet, its location and accessibility play crucial roles. The size and positioning of your storage can even affect the safety and balance of your RV, potentially making towing or driving riskier.

RV storage space location is important

Different RVs offer varied storage options. For instance, travel trailers might lack extensive external storage, whereas motorhomes often feature outdoor basements designated for storage.

While some of these spaces house essential components, the majority are available for storing items. In contrast, fifth-wheel trailers generally have a large compartment near the truck bed. Despite its size, accessing items might be challenging if stored haphazardly.

Shifting loads in RV storage spaces

Overloading a single compartment, especially near the hitch, can distribute excess weight to the truck’s hitch. Balance is vital when towing. Overloading can place undue pressure on the truck, compromising both its carrying and towing capacities, and possibly affecting steering and braking functionalities. Furthermore, improperly stored items can move during emergencies, making braking even more precarious.

The mother of all storage spaces

Large storage areas, like the bed of a pickup truck or a toy hauler RV, can be deceptive. Just because there’s space doesn’t mean it should be filled recklessly, especially when hauling large trailers. Knowing and respecting your truck’s carrying and towing capacities is crucial.

Overloading can result in dangerous situations like fishtailing. Similarly, toy haulers have vast spaces, often big enough for hefty items like motorcycles. Regardless of the available space, it’s essential to ensure your load is balanced and secured.

No storage space is also a problem

A lack of storage in certain RVs, such as vans or pop-up trailers, can be challenging. This deficiency often prompts people to seek alternative storage solutions, which might not always be safe. Using rear ladders or external racks can lead to unforeseen issues, like gear falling off during travel.

Inside storage space is important

Apart from the external storage considerations, internal storage is pivotal for comfort. Personal preferences play a significant role here. While some prefer minimalism, others might want ample provisions, clothing, and equipment.

Be honest about your needs and preferences

Knowing your storage requirements upfront can guide you in selecting the perfect RV. Being clear about your needs can prevent potential disappointments or the hassle of frequently switching RVs.

Get RV storage issue right when shopping for an RV

Ensuring you have the right storage solutions will guide you towards the ideal RV. Whether you lean towards minimalism or prefer having an array of amenities, choosing the RV that aligns with your storage needs will set you on the path to enjoyable adventures.

