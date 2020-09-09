What Can We Expect At The 2021 Quartzsite RV Show?

The largest gathering of RVs and RVers on the planet is on. The 2021 Quartzsite RV show will happen on schedule, according to Kimmy King, producer of the giant nine-day RV showcase in the desert.

How the 2021 Quartzsite RV Show will look different

Each winter, hundreds of thousands of full-time, part-time, and good-time RVers go snowbirding in Quartzsite. “This little town goes from hibernation to a full party!” said King. In the RV Lifestyle Podcast #310 with Mike and Jennifer Wendland, King enthusiastically reassured RVers that as of September 2020, the show is still happening.

For many RVers, winter wouldn’t be the same without strolling through the big tent at the Quartzsite RV Show. But between January 16 and 24, 2021, attendees will experience a slightly modified event.

For starters, the big tent just might have a little more elbow room inside. Canadian border restrictions will prevent thousands of Canadians from joining their American snowbird counterparts this season.

More importantly, show producers say the Quartzsite Sports Vacation and RV Show will look and feel different for 2021 attendees. Staff is working closely with authorities to create a safer event that decreases the risk of virus transmission.

2021 Quartzsite RV Show precautions

In an August press release, the show’s producers say they are encouraging 2021 attendees to stay away on opening day. They also hope most visitors will plan on a weekday visit to the show. This will ease congestion inside the tent. They also say:

“After conferring with the Town Manager of Quartzsite and hearing how they interrupted [sic] the guidelines supplied by the State of Arizona, it was agreed that we had the OK to proceed based on the following precautions that were being taken by Quartzsite Management Corp. (dba: Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show):

Mandatory face coverings for all exhibitors, attendees, and show staff.

The facility will have numerous hand cleansing stations.

The big tent’s three interior aisles will be expanded to have a 15’ wide separation.

All aisles will be one-way only.

Social distancing guidance and aisle direction signs will be placed strategically throughout the facility.

Clear plastic dividers will separate exhibitors’ selling areas inside the tent.

Monitors will check for overcrowding. Some entrances may be temporarily closed to ease congestion if crowds get too large.

The show will go on—hopefully

Previous years’ attendance figures have grown exponentially. The show’s producers report that 2020 was their best year yet. If those numbers are any indication of RVer enthusiasm for this annual event, at least 150,000 people will stream in and out of the Quartzsite RV show big tent in 2021.

As a gathering place for winter snowbirds, the show is a cornerstone of Quartzsite’s winter snowbird scene. Over one dozen different service bays on the show grounds provide needed repairs and upgrades for attendees.

People also love browsing the wares of over 425 vendors who cater to the RV enthusiast. From quirky kitchen items to RV bedding and the latest RV camping gadgets, the Quartzsite RV Show brings products to thousands of RV enthusiasts every day.

In an August 2020 press release, the show’s founder Kenny King outlined why the show can go on.

“One of the things that the Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show has going in its favor is the fact that it’s one of the few areas out west that have not seen the kinds of escalating COVID-19 cases being reported throughout much of the country. Things aren’t quite so upbeat virus-wise 125 miles east of Quartzsite in Phoenix in Maricopa County where more than 110,000 confirmed virus cases have been reported versus 463 in La Paz County, where Quartzsite is situated. That’s hardly a blip on the radar screen anywhere else.”

The most current information about the 2021 Quartzsite RV Show is located at QuartzsiteRVShow.com and on their Facebook page.

Rene Agredano and her husband, Jim Nelson, became full-time RVers in 2007 and have been touring the country ever since. In her blog, Rene chronicles the ins and outs of the full-timing life and brings readers along to meet the fascinating people and amazing places they visit on the road. Her road trip adventures are chronicled in her blog at LiveWorkDream.com.