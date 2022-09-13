Visit Lake Loramie Campground In Ohio

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Lake Loramie Campground In Ohio

When you think of great RVing destinations, Ohio might not be high on the list. However, this is a beautiful state that has a lot to offer to travelers. There are lots of great RV parks in Ohio, and one of the best options is Lake Loramie Campground.

The campground in Lake Loramie State Park puts you close to the action. This highly rated campground has plenty of amenities and activities to create a better experience. The lake itself is close by, and it’s enormous, so this destination is perfect for fans of boating and watersports.

If you want to explore a less-traveled state, Ohio is a fantastic option. It provides a lot of natural beauty and some campgrounds that are true hidden gems. Below we’ll give more details about Lake Loramie Campground and some of its best qualities.

Camping on Lake Loramie

Lake Loramie Campground is located at 4401 Fort Loramie Swanders Rd, Minster, OH. It’s positioned on the banks of the massive Lake Loramie. This lake stretches over many miles and has several offshoots.

The campground is next to a smaller branch of the lake, but it’s still quite close to the main body. You can easily put a boat in at the campground and travel to the main lake. This is also a pretty decently-sized campground, especially when you consider that it’s located within a state park. There are 161 RV sites, and tent camping is also permitted. A few sites have access to full hookups, but you’ll need to request them in advance.

The majority of the RV sites only have electrical hookups, so you’ll have to find other ways to access water and sewage services. The electrical hookups have 30/20/15 amp capacities. Tent sites don’t have any hookups at all.

Camping rates

Rates vary based on the time of week and year. The main site types that are available are tent camping sites, electric hookup sites, and full hookup sites. In general, tent sites cost $23 per day, while cabins cost $100 per day. There are also day-use rates for people who just want to visit this beautiful destination.

Cabin rentals are also available in this park. Lake Loramie Campground provides a few Cedar Cabins for guests to enjoy. If you would like more information about the cabins at this park, you’ll need to call the park phone at (937) 295-2011. Reservations can also be made on the campground website at ohiodnr.gov.

Like many Ohio campgrounds, this one is only open for part of the year. The cold weather shuts this place down during the winter, but this is a wonderful park to visit during the spring, summer, or fall. If you just want to visit and not camp, there are also winter activities you can enjoy! In general, the park opens on April 1 and closes on October 31. Dates may vary, so check in on their website to stay up-to-date.

Amenities at Lake Loramie Campground

Lake Loramie Campground may not be a luxury resort, but it has everything you need for a comfortable visit. The main focus of this park is—you guessed it—the lake! If you love swimming, boating, fishing, or any other water-based activity, you’ll enjoy staying here.

In terms of accommodations, the RV sites are well-maintained and easy to adjust to. All the sites are paved and come with electrical hookups. Fire pits are also a standard amenity, so everyone can enjoy some good old-fashioned campground cooking.

If you’re worried about not having access to water and sewage hookups, don’t be! This park provides restrooms and showers for every guest, so you can stay clean and refreshed no matter how long you stay. Laundry facilities are also provided. It’s easy to access fresh water when you stay here, but it doesn’t hurt to top off your water tanks before you arrive.

This campground is also pet-friendly, so bring your dogs along for the trip. There’s a nice dog park for them to socialize and run around in. Plus, if your four-legged friend enjoys the water, they’ll love the chance to splash around in the lake.

There are also lots of great games and activities to participate in during your visit. This campground has a rec hall, a playground, and outdoor games like horseshoes.

Of course, the lake is the central focus! Guests can swim, fish, kayak, and take boats and other motorized vehicles out on the water. There’s a boating ramp in the campground for easy access.

This campground leans more toward traditional camping, but it still offers enough modern conveniences to be comfortable. The amenities might not be the reason why you stay here, but they make the experience more enjoyable.

Nearby activities/attractions

Lake Loramie Campground is located in a wonderful spot. If you’re a nature lover, you’ll adore this area because it connects you to all sorts of activities.

In the immediate vicinity of the campground, you can enjoy outdoor adventures like disc golf, hunting, swimming, boating, or exploring the miles of hiking trails. Fishing is another popular pastime, and you can do it at the lake or one of the nearby rivers.

In addition, this campground is positioned close to the city of Minster. It’s also right in the middle of larger cities such as Indianapolis, Columbus, and Fort Wayne. Minster is fairly small, but the town has its fair share of attractions.

If you’re looking for a day trip away from the campground, check out The Bicycle Museum of America. This city is also the home of Oktoberfest, which is a fun music festival!

There are also some nice places to eat in Minster. Some of the best options include:

Willy’s Tavern

The Wooden Shoe Inn

Morrie’s Landing

Dutch Mill Cafe

Bud’s Pizza

17 West

And a variety of popular fast food chains

You can always snag a great meal or snack if you’re exploring Minster. Of course, your campsite at Lake Loramie is also a great place to enjoy some campfire meals!

Campground reviews

Finally, let’s talk about some reviews this campground has received. Lake Loramie is one of the most highly rated campgrounds in Ohio, and travelers from far and wide recognize it as a great place to stay. Reviewers on RV LIFE Campground Reviews have given this park a resounding average score of 9/10.

In general, visitors praised this park for being clean and well-managed. The main point that reviewers emphasized was the natural beauty of this park. The lake was a major draw, but people also enjoyed the green, mature trees.

Of course, every campground has some room for improvement. A few reviewers gave advice or warnings to future visitors. Some of the feedback mentioned that a few of the roads were hard to drive on, and some of the water spigots needed to be repaired. Others recommended that visitors should book their preferred site in advance because some sites had minimal shade and didn’t have a good lake view.

Find more great campgrounds in Ohio

If you follow up on this advice, you’re sure to have a great stay at Lake Loramie Campground! For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

