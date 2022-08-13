Can You Save Money With AARP RV Camping Discounts?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Pros And Cons Of AARP RV Camping Discounts

Can AARP RV camping discounts save you money? The simple answer is yes, but exactly how much is the bigger question.

With a membership, however, you can receive a ton of other benefits that could just make it all worth the money. Let’s take a look at an AARP membership and see if it is worth paying for an additional RV camping discount membership club.

What is AARP?

AARP was founded in 1958 and is an influential lobbying group in the US, focusing on issues affecting older adults. The AARP membership program provides many discounts and perks to its more than 38 million members.

Members receive discounts on everything from healthcare and travel to financial services, shopping, and entertainment. The group also provides advice and articles on caregiving, grieving, and many other topics that are important to people 50 and over.

How do AARP RV camping discounts work?

Once you receive your AARP card, you can show it at your campground check-in and receive a 10% discount. Of course, you can only use this at participating campgrounds.

Finding campgrounds that provide the discount is not always easy. Of course, you can ask at individual destinations where you plan to stay. You can also investigate AARP’s own searchable website. I did not find much there.

For more information on campgrounds in general, check out an online campground directory such as RV LIFE Campground Reviews, where you can search for campgrounds, read reviews, and get information on individual places. You can also find campgrounds and other points of interest on your route using RV LIFE Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

Who is eligible for AARP?

While AARP targets those 50 and older, you would be surprised to know that anyone can pay the yearly fee and join. Those under 50 join an associate membership with many of the same benefits.

The cost is $16 a year, which is reduced to $12 (for the first year) if you opt for the auto-renew plan. A spouse or partner can be added for free.

You can also sign up for free and still access many of the organization’s resources.

Other AARP benefits

Camping discounts certainly should not be the only reason to join AARP. A 10% discount is great when you can get it, but there are other programs that provide better savings such as Good Sam or Passport America. You could get up to 50% off with some of those memberships.

AARP membership does have other discounts on products and services, which include travel arrangements, gas and auto services, groceries, restaurants, and more. You can also find discounted cellular plans.

The membership provides many other discounts and savings, such as a 10% discount on some pharmaceutical products at Walgreens or Walmart. You can also get savings on hearing aids, dental care, some health insurance plans, home, auto, property, and pet insurance.

Through AARP, members can enjoy online classes, job tips, self-improvement, and other benefits. The organization’s website and magazine provide articles about topics such as investing, retirement planning, money management, and much more.

Travel savings

You can also save on travel through AARP and its partnership with Expedia. The AARP Travel Center by Expedia allows users to search for flights, hotels, rentals, cars, cruises, and more.

There are AARP benefits on many travel hotels, such as Hilton, Best Western, Radisson, and Wyndham.

While you are traveling, save up to 30% on car rentals from companies such as Avis, Budget, and Payless, as well as free vehicle upgrades, discounted GPS rates, and more.

Dining

You can regularly get discounts on dining. Some restaurants offer 10-15% discounts such as Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s, Denny’s, Outback Steakhouse, and many more. Just ask your server for more information.

Entertainment

AARP members can find savings on entertainment purchases at places such as Regal Cinemas and Ticketmaster. Through Ticketmaster, members can save up to 40% on tickets to select shows and events.

Enjoy the AARP community

With 38 million members, AARP has many online groups where you can find people who share your interests and passion. Don’t be afraid to get involved and make some real connections in these virtual communities.

If you are not retired, you can benefit from AARP’s free job search platform to find a new job. The job search function focuses on the benefits or hiring experienced workers. You can filter jobs by location, part-time or full-time work, and many other criteria.

Conclusion

If join solely for AARP RV camping discounts, it might not be worth it. But if you plan on taking advantage of the many resources and other benefits, then I would say it would be well worth the small amount you pay for membership. Get the membership for a year and keep track of your savings. Then evaluate whether it is worth the money to continue.

Check out the video below for more camping and RV membership organizations.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.