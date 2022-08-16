Discover The Best RV Campsites In The Northwest

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Best Campsites In The Northwest, According To RVers

You’ll find that features always vary on what indicates a top 10 campsite. So, in this list of the best campsites in the Northwest, RV parks were located by searching for campgrounds that have the highest star rating from RVers and also include full hookups.

You may want to do additional research on RV LIFE Campground Reviews to see what other RVers are saying about each location. Here’s a list to get you started thinking about when and where to visit the top campsites in the Northwest.

1. Columbia Sun RV Resort

Columbia Sun RV Resort in Kennewick, Washington has nice, paved roads and large pull-thru RV sites with cement patios and up to 50-amp service. They also offer restrooms, showers, Wi-Fi, and a pool.

Tips from RVers say there are a lot of eating options nearby. You can take a nice walk along the Columbia River. And there are many great wineries within a short drive. The resort has a 9.2-star average rating from 244 reviews. Reviews were from motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth wheels–and even a truck camper too.

2. Gilgal Oasis RV Park

Gilgal Oasis RV Park in Sequim, Washington is a small, clean, friendly campground. They offer pull-thru sites with up to 50-amp services, restrooms, showers, and a pool.

There is good Sprint and T-Mobile access at this park and they offer Wi-Fi. RVers say there is lots of biking, kayaking, and hiking in the area, and it is a short walk to downtown. Gilgal Oasis RV Park has a 9.1-star average rating from 156 reviews. Reviews were from motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth wheels.

3. Seven Feathers RV Resort

Seven Feathers RV Resort in Canyonville, Oregon offers some of the best campsites in the Northwest. The resort is beautifully landscaped and well maintained. The park offers pull-thru RV sites with up to 50-amp service, as well as restrooms, showers, Wi-Fi, and a pool.

RVers suggest checking out the town of Canyonville nearby for some local character and restaurants. There are also a lot of trails around the RV park for walks. Reviews were from motorhomes, travel trailers, truck campers, fifth wheels, and even a tent trailer. They currently have a 9.4-star rating from 523 reviews.

4. Bend Sisters Garden RV Resort

RVers who visit Bend, Oregon say that Bend Sisters Garden RV Resort has good space between the sites. The beautiful park has easy pull-thru and back-in sites with lots of grass on both sides. They also have full hookups and amenities.

You’ll stay right near downtown Sisters for fun shopping and dining. This resort also has easy access to Central Oregon hiking.

This RV resort near Bend has a 9.3-star average rating from 230 reviews. The reviews were from motorhomes, travel trailers, truck campers, fifth wheels, and even a tent trailer.

5. Mountain Home RV Resort

Mountain Home RV Resort in Idaho has level, long, and lush green sites with spotless concrete pads, as well as paved streets and tidy grass. The resort offers nicely spaced sites with mature trees for shade. They also have a pool, hot tub, and two dog areas.

There are wineries and breweries nearby, as well as plenty of brand stores for shopping and eating. This resort has spacious sites for every type for RVer. They have an excellent 9.4 star average rating based on 433 reviews.

6. Ambassador RV Resort

Ambassador RV Resort in Caldwell, Idaho is easy to pull into. The RV sites are gravel with a cement pad next to them for setting out your amenities. There is a dog park as well as a walk-around path circling the RV park.

They have an onsite hot tub and sauna, plus valet garbage pickup. There is a playground next to the pool on well-kept grounds. Mainly motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth wheels fill the park. The resort has a 9.3-star average rating out of 379 reviews.

7. West Glacier KOA Resort

West Glacier KOA Resort in Montana offers clean and level RV sites with a fire pit, a BBQ, and a table with an umbrella. Site privacy is good, and they have a store with fun souvenirs and essentials like firewood.

There is a campground restaurant that serves all three meals, and they have entertainment during peak season as well as an onsite pool. Tent camping is also permitted. The resort has a 9.3-star average rating based on 250 reviews.

8. Nugget RV Park

RVers who visit St. Regis, Montana love Nugget RV Park. This park has full hookup RV sites and easy access for big rigs, as well as trails through the surrounding woods and meadows.

The park also offers a pool and a small store, and there is a golf course across the interstate from the park. There is also floating, fishing, biking and more in the area.

All types of rigs camp at this park. They have a 9.0-star average rating from 230 reviews.

9. Longhorn Ranch Lodge & RV Resort

Wyoming is on the fringe of the Northwest. But since many RVers visit on the way to the coast, we’re including it in our list of the best campsites in the Northwest.

Longhorn Ranch Lodge and RV Resort in Dubois, Wyoming is a clean and beautiful park. It is so peaceful yet located close to town. The resort offers great views right on the river, as well as lots of cottonwood trees for shade. They have decent cell signal but iffy Wi-Fi due to all the trees.

The resort is within driving distance of Grand Teton National Park. Several campers recommend eating at the Cowboy Café in town for good food and service.

They have sites for all types of campers here, including tent camping. The resort has a 9.2-star average rating out of 139 reviews.

10. Highline Trail RV Park

Another top-rated RV park in Wyoming is Highline Trail RV Park. This a nice wooded campground; the roads into the park and the RV sites are gravel with lots of space. The park is great for stargazing at night since the area has mostly dark skies.

There is lots to do in the area like explore Fremont Lake Road/Skyline Drive, hike dog-friendly trails, and visit Fremont, Green River, or Alpine Lakes. You will mainly find motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth wheel campers onsite. The park has 9.2-star average rating based on 83 reviews.

