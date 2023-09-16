All-Women RV Groups: An Inside Look

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Find All-Women RV Groups

Although many people think of RVing as a family-centered lifestyle, there are plenty of people who travel solo or with a partner. Women make up a large portion of the RV industry, but they’re not always recognized in this space. That’s why more and more all-women RV groups have sprung up over the past several years. They can provide a place for community, education, and fun.

These RV groups come in all shapes and sizes. Many of them are open to women, as well as their partners and families. Others are strictly for solo female campers. Others might specialize in a niche like van camping or RV renovation. Regardless of what your situation is, there’s bound to be a club that will be perfect for your needs.

Some popular RV clubs and groups have separate divisions and memberships that are available to women. But today we want to focus on groups that were created by women, for women! Many of these organizations are welcoming and diverse, so there’s a place for everyone who loves the RV lifestyle. Read on to learn more about these great groups.

Girl Camper

Girl Camper is designed for all women who love camping, no matter what type! Of course, RVing is a major focus, but this group is also open to those who camp in tents, cabins, cars, or just love taking day trips with their trusty hammocks.

Their motto is “No Wrong Way to Camp Like a Girl.” This is a welcoming club that focuses on having fun and building a community. The group hosts meet-up events throughout the year, and there are chapters in almost every state. If you’re in an unrepresented region, you can also create your own chapter and join in the fun.

Members get access to the magazine, blog, podcast, and so much more. Visit their stylish website at girlcamper.com to learn more.

RVing Women’s Club

One of the largest all-women RV groups is the RVing Women’s Club. It was founded in 1991 and more members join every year! Currently, they have more than 2,000 members, so you’ll be in good company if you sign up for this organization.

This club is a goldmine of information for female RVers. When you sign up, you get access to a vast forum of questions and answers. RVers of all ages and skill levels can share their experiences here, get advice, and find answers to specific questions.

You can also browse a vast network of RV parks and resorts that are safe for women. Sometimes, choosing a campsite for the night can be sketchy, so this directory will give you a list of good places to stay. In addition, group members can get discounts on a variety of camping products and services.

When you sign up for the RVing Women’s Club, you get social connections, educational resources, and the opportunity to save money. It’s a win-win-win! Learn more at rvingwomen.org.

Sisters on the Fly

Another popular group is called Sisters on the Fly (SOTF). This club was founded by a pair of sisters who wanted to create a fun social environment for women who love the outdoors. It’s more focused on adventures and the outdoors rather than RVs specifically, but plenty of the members are RVers.

This is one of the best RV groups to join if you want to get out in nature and meet up with fellow adventurous types. There’s a strong social aspect to this club as well. Making friends while you travel can be hard, so consider signing up and striking up a conversation with another member.

Everyone here is focused on providing a safe, fun, and welcoming environment for others. Meet up with your fellow sisters and have a great time! Sign up or learn more about the club at sistersonthefly.com.

Other clubs and groups

The organizations above are some of the biggest and most popular options, but there are countless smaller groups you could join too. You can explore local clubs in your area or join forums and online discussion boards. There are lots of avenues to get advice and support.

Explore some of these options!

Ladies Parkfinders Camping Group

Camptown Girls

Women RV Forum

Solo Women RVers

Women On Adventure

Planet Rock Glamping Property

Vintage Women with Trailers

Solo Women Van Dwellers

Wandering Women Of RVA

Crazy Campers

Women of The Wild

Women In RVs

Ladies Only Full Time RV Tips, Tricks And Info

Solo Women Campers

RV Chicks

Solo Women Who Caravan and Camp

City-Data Women Who RV Solo

And much, much more!

The options for all-women RV groups are almost endless, and you can always start your own if none of these appeal to you. Facebook groups are a wonderful place to get started, plus you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

Benefits of all-women RV groups

The most famous RV clubs have been around for a long time. When you look at the big names like Escapees and Good Sam, you may wonder if there’s any benefit to a smaller group like an all-women club.

In reality, there are lots of benefits! RVing as a woman brings its own set of unique challenges and experiences. Sometimes you need a community that truly understands what you’re going through. A more specialized club or group can be a lifesaver in this case!

Here are some more reasons why you might want to join an all-women RV group.

Learn from the experiences of others

First of all, you get to lean on all the women who have come before you! Many of these groups have members who are senior citizens, but still going strong. These women have lots of knowledge and insight to share, especially if you’re just starting out.

Find a community that understands your unique challenges

Traveling as a woman (whether solo or with others) comes with ups and downs. Sometimes it can be hard to relate to the broader RV community. Many women feel excluded or overlooked in these spaces, so they gravitate towards groups that are more understanding.

Make friends that suit your lifestyle

Making friends while you travel can be hard. You never know when you might see someone again, and a lot of campers may not click with your personality or lifestyle. But if you have access to a whole club of women, you’re bound to find at least a few friends along the way! Try to be social and put yourself out there on the forums. You can also attend meetups and events to meet people in person.

Find safety tips and helpful resources

Solo female RVers have to be extra careful about where/how they camp. It can be a dangerous world, and everyone has to help and support each other in order to stay safe. An all-women club can give you access to helpful resources and information that will protect you while you travel.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.